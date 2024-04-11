 Skip to main content

Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Matrix T3xe Treadmill
  • Recalled Matrix T3xm Treadmill
  • Recalled Matrix T1xe MAX Treadmill
  • Location on recalled treadmill of serial number
  • Location of model name and the serial number on the connecting bar at the bottom of the treadmill
Name of Product:
Matrix T1 and T3 Series Commercial Treadmills
Hazard:

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 9,700 (About 19,900 were previously recalled in January 2022)

Consumer Contact

Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at reworks@johnsonfit.com, or online at https://matrixfitness.com/us/eng/recalls or at www.matrixfitness.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1xe, T3x, and T3xm treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console, and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is composed of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from March 2018 through January 2024.

 

MODEL NAMEMODEL NUMBERSERIAL NUMBER (BOLDED YY/MM)
T1xeTM522TM5221803xxxxx  
T3xTM523TM5231906xxxxx
T3xmTM725TM7251902xxxxx
Remedy:

Exercise facilities should inspect their treadmills to confirm whether they have a power cord bracket installed on the unit. If the bracket is not already installed, facilities should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until repaired. Contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free installation of a power cord bracket or to order a power cord bracket for self-installation. Johnson Health Tech North America is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Matrix Fitness has received one report of a fire in a fitness facility since the last recall, in addition to the 58 reported in the January 2022 recall, of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide from March 2018 through January 2024 for between $3,400 and $8,900.
Importer(s):

Johnson Health Tech North America Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China and Taiwan
Recall number:
24-743
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

