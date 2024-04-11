Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.
About 9,700 (About 19,900 were previously recalled in January 2022)
Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at reworks@johnsonfit.com, or online at https://matrixfitness.com/us/eng/recalls or at www.matrixfitness.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1xe, T3x, and T3xm treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console, and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is composed of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from March 2018 through January 2024.
|MODEL NAME
|MODEL NUMBER
|SERIAL NUMBER (BOLDED YY/MM)
|T1xe
|TM522
|TM5221803xxxxx
|T3x
|TM523
|TM5231906xxxxx
|T3xm
|TM725
|TM7251902xxxxx
Exercise facilities should inspect their treadmills to confirm whether they have a power cord bracket installed on the unit. If the bracket is not already installed, facilities should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until repaired. Contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free installation of a power cord bracket or to order a power cord bracket for self-installation. Johnson Health Tech North America is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Matrix Fitness has received one report of a fire in a fitness facility since the last recall, in addition to the 58 reported in the January 2022 recall, of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Johnson Health Tech North America Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wis.
