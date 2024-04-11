Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1xe, T3x, and T3xm treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console, and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is composed of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from March 2018 through January 2024.