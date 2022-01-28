Johnson Health Tech Recalls Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.
About 19,900 (In addition, about 17 in Canada)
Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 866-218-3674 from
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at reworks@johnsonfit.com, or online at https://matrixfitness.com/us/eng/safety-notices or at www.matrixfitness.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is comprised of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format, followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from January 2009 through January 2018. The treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:
|
MODEL NAME
|
SERIAL NUMBER RANGES
|
T1x/T1xe
|
TM5070901##### through TM5071210#####
|
T3x/T3xe
|
TM5090901##### through TM5091311#####
|
T1x/T1xe
|
TM5141006##### through TM5141101#####
|
T1x/T1xe
|
TM5221105##### through TM5221801#####
|
T3x/T3xe
|
TM5231006##### through TM5231801#####
|
T3xh
|
TM5261412##### through TM5261801#####
Exercise facilities should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until repaired. Contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free installation of a power cord bracket. Johnson Health Tech North America is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Matrix Fitness has received 58 reports of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Johnson Health Tech North America Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wisc.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
