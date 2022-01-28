Johnson Health Tech Recalls Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is comprised of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format, followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from January 2009 through January 2018. The treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall: