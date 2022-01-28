 Skip to main content

Johnson Health Tech Recalls Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled T3xh Treadmill
  • Recalled T3xe Treadmill
  • Recalled T1x Treadmill
  • Recalled T1xe Treadmill
  • Serial number location
Name of Product:
Matrix T1 and T3 Series Commercial Treadmills
Hazard:

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 28, 2022
Units:

About 19,900 (In addition, about 17 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 866-218-3674 from

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at reworks@johnsonfit.com, or online at https://matrixfitness.com/us/eng/safety-notices or at www.matrixfitness.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is comprised of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format, followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from January 2009 through January 2018. The treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall: 

 

MODEL NAME

SERIAL NUMBER RANGES

T1x/T1xe

TM5070901##### through TM5071210#####

T3x/T3xe

TM5090901##### through TM5091311#####

T1x/T1xe

TM5141006##### through TM5141101#####

T1x/T1xe

TM5221105##### through TM5221801#####

T3x/T3xe

TM5231006##### through TM5231801#####

T3xh

TM5261412##### through TM5261801#####

 

Remedy:

Exercise facilities should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until repaired. Contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free installation of a power cord bracket. Johnson Health Tech North America is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Matrix Fitness has received 58 reports of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness &amp; Wellness stores nationwide and online at www.MatrixFitness.com from August 2009 through October 2020 for between $3,400 and $8,900.
Manufactured In:
China and Taiwan
Importer(s):

Johnson Health Tech North America Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wisc.

Recall number:
22- 718
