Full Speed Ahead Recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ Cranksets Sold on Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets
Hazard:

The bicycle's crank arms can loosen and/or detach from the crank/spindle, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
April 18, 2024
Units:

About 12,300 (In addition, about 250 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Full Speed Ahead toll-free at 877-743-3372 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall-USA@fullspeedahead.com, online at www.fullspeedahead.com/en/support/recall for more information or www.fullspeedahead.com and click on “Gossamer Pro AGX+ crankset recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Full Speed Ahead’s Gossamer Pro AGX+ bicycle cranksets, model CK-6037. They were sold separately and on bicycles including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello gravel brands. “FSA Gossamer Pro” is etched on the front of the crankarm. The model and serial numbers can be found on the back of the bicycle’s crankarm, next to the pedal threads. Only serial numbers beginning with B1, B2 or B3 are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled cranksets, and contact Full Speed Ahead for instructions on how to receive free dealer installation of a new replacement crankset.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 277 reports of bicycle crankarms loosening or detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online through the bicycle brands including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello from January 2022 through June 2023 for about $190 for the crankarm, and between $1,700 and $4,000 for the bicycles.
Importer(s):

Full Speed Ahead Inc., of Mukilteo, Washington

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-203
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

