Full Speed Ahead Recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ Cranksets Sold on Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle's crank arms can loosen and/or detach from the crank/spindle, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 12,300 (In addition, about 250 were sold in Canada)
Full Speed Ahead toll-free at 877-743-3372 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall-USA@fullspeedahead.com, online at www.fullspeedahead.com/en/support/recall for more information or www.fullspeedahead.com and click on “Gossamer Pro AGX+ crankset recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Full Speed Ahead’s Gossamer Pro AGX+ bicycle cranksets, model CK-6037. They were sold separately and on bicycles including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello gravel brands. “FSA Gossamer Pro” is etched on the front of the crankarm. The model and serial numbers can be found on the back of the bicycle’s crankarm, next to the pedal threads. Only serial numbers beginning with B1, B2 or B3 are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled cranksets, and contact Full Speed Ahead for instructions on how to receive free dealer installation of a new replacement crankset.
The firm has received 277 reports of bicycle crankarms loosening or detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Full Speed Ahead Inc., of Mukilteo, Washington
