Gasaciods Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Fengwang Sports; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, dynamic strength of retention system, impact attenuation, and certification requirements in violation of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 18
Fengwang Sports via email at george66305@163.com, or send onsite message by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu at the seller profile.
This recall involves Gasaciods Children’s multi-purpose helmets, fitting a head circumference of about 19-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets were sold in pink and blue, with red removable padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a red plastic knob at the back of the helmet with a LED warning light for adjusting the fitting. “GASACIODS” is printed on the sides of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gasaciods helmets, and contact Fengwang Sports for a refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, take a photo, and send it to the recalling firm either by email at george66305@163.com, or by sending onsite messages to Fengwang Sports on Temu.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmets.
Dongguan Feng Wang Sports Goods Co., Ltd. DBA Fengwang Sports, of China
