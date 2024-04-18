 Skip to main content

Gasaciods Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Fengwang Sports; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com

Name of Product:
Gasaciods Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets
Hazard:

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, dynamic strength of retention system, impact attenuation, and certification requirements in violation of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 18, 2024
Units:

About 18

Consumer Contact

Fengwang Sports via email at george66305@163.com, or send onsite message by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu at the seller profile.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gasaciods Children’s multi-purpose helmets, fitting a head circumference of about 19-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets were sold in pink and blue, with red removable padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a red plastic knob at the back of the helmet with a LED warning light for adjusting the fitting. “GASACIODS” is printed on the sides of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gasaciods helmets, and contact Fengwang Sports for a refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, take a photo, and send it to the recalling firm either by email at george66305@163.com, or by sending onsite messages to Fengwang Sports on Temu.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmets.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Temu.com from July 2023 through January 2024 for between $23 and $42.
Importer(s):

Dongguan Feng Wang Sports Goods Co., Ltd. DBA Fengwang Sports, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-201

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

