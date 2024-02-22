 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls MATRYX Snowmobiles Equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX SKS 146 Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146 Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 650/850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 650/850 MATRYX INDY Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 650/850 MATRYX RMK Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 650/850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146 Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 650/850 MATRYX INDY Snowmobile
  • Recalled Service Part 1323614 (Manual Start)
  • Recalled Service Part 1323613 (Electric Start)
  • Recalled Polaris Snowmobile VIN/Model Number Location
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 850 MATRYX RMK Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 650/850 MATRYX RMK Snowmobile
Name of Product:
Model Year 2022-2024 MATRYX Snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines
Hazard:

The primary (drive) clutch can fail causing the clutch or its components to separate from the vehicle, posing an injury hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 9,200 (In addition, about 3,800 were sold in Canada) (Polaris MATRYX snowmobiles have been previously recalled in May 2023August 2023, and November 2023.)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.  Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Polaris Model Year 2022-2024 MATRYX Voyageur, Indy, Switchback, RMK, and SKS snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations and equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 engines. The recall also includes primary (drive) clutches sold as service parts with part numbers 1323613 (e-start) and 1323614 (manual start). “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame. The following models are being recalled:

Recalled Model Description 

Recalled Snowmobiles Model Description

 

Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146 

Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX INDY 
Model Year 2022 850 MATRYX INDY 
Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX SWITCHBACK 
Model Year 2022 850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK 
Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX RMK 
Model Year 2022 850 MATRYX RMK 
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX INDY 
Model Year 2023 850 MATRYX INDY 
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX SWITCHBACK 
Model Year 2023 850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK 
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146 
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX SKS 146  
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX RMK 
Model Year 2023 850 MATRYX RMK 
Model Year 2024 850 MATRYX RMK 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary (drive) clutch. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 109 reports of clutch failure, including nine reports where the clutch components separated from the unit and one incident that resulted in a laceration injury.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2021 through June 2023 for between $13,000 and $17,600.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-740

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product