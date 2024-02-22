Polaris Recalls MATRYX Snowmobiles Equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch can fail causing the clutch or its components to separate from the vehicle, posing an injury hazard.
About 9,200 (In addition, about 3,800 were sold in Canada) (Polaris MATRYX snowmobiles have been previously recalled in May 2023, August 2023, and November 2023.)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Polaris Model Year 2022-2024 MATRYX Voyageur, Indy, Switchback, RMK, and SKS snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations and equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 engines. The recall also includes primary (drive) clutches sold as service parts with part numbers 1323613 (e-start) and 1323614 (manual start). “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame. The following models are being recalled:
Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146
Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX INDY
Model Year 2022 850 MATRYX INDY
Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX SWITCHBACK
Model Year 2022 850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK
Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX RMK
Model Year 2022 850 MATRYX RMK
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX INDY
Model Year 2023 850 MATRYX INDY
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX SWITCHBACK
Model Year 2023 850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX SKS 146
Model Year 2023 650 MATRYX RMK
Model Year 2023 850 MATRYX RMK
Model Year 2024 850 MATRYX RMK
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary (drive) clutch. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
Polaris has received 109 reports of clutch failure, including nine reports where the clutch components separated from the unit and one incident that resulted in a laceration injury.
