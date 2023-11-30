 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls Patriot 850 MATRYX Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT 850 MATRYX RMK w/ Electric Start
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT 850 MATRYX INDY w/ Electric Start
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT 850 MATRYX SWITCHBACK w/ Electric Start
  • Recalled Polaris Snowmobile VIN/Model Number Location
Name of Product:
Polaris Snowmobiles, Model Year 2022 PATRIOT 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK
Hazard:

The ring gear on the primary clutch can fail, causing the clutch assembly components to come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 30, 2023
Units:

About 2,900 (In addition, about 1,433 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 Patriot 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK with electric start snowmobiles. In addition, this recall involves primary (drive) clutches sold as service parts with part number 1323613 (e-start). The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of vehicle’s frame.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary (drive) clutch. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles and is contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the ring gear failing, including one injury where the ligament was separated from the rider’s foot.

Sold At:
Authorized Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2021 through February 2022 for between $14,000 and $16,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-722
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

