Polaris Recalls Patriot 850 MATRYX Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ring gear on the primary clutch can fail, causing the clutch assembly components to come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
About 2,900 (In addition, about 1,433 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 Patriot 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK with electric start snowmobiles. In addition, this recall involves primary (drive) clutches sold as service parts with part number 1323613 (e-start). The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of vehicle’s frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary (drive) clutch. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles and is contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has received nine reports of the ring gear failing, including one injury where the ligament was separated from the rider’s foot.
