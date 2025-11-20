Play Yards Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Play Yards; Sold on Amazon by Anna Queen

The play yards violate the mandatory standard for play yards. Infants can become entrapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly suffocation hazard.
About 70
Anna Queen at tingerservice@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves play yards that have black fabric sides and mesh panels bordered in gray. The top rails are covered with white fabric with a multi-colored print with bear faces, paws and the word “bear”. The play yards include a mattress with the same bear print. “Model: P700” and “Production Date: 202503” are printed on the packaging and on a removeable tag included with the play yard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled play yards and contact Anna Queen for a full refund. Consumers should disassemble the fabric cover from the play yard frame, cut up the cover and mattress pad and email a photo of the destroyed play yard to tingerservice@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed play yard.
None reported
Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co. Ltd., of China doing business as Anna Queen
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.