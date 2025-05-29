 Skip to main content

iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by U2O Global

  • Recalled iWALK Power Bank Model MXB008 (front)
  • Recalled iWALK Power Bank Model MXB008 (back)
  • Recalled iWALK Power Bank Model MXB008 (serial number on the back)
  • Recalled iWALK Power Bank Models DBL6000M/DBL6000P (front)
  • Recalled iWALK Power Bank Models DBL6000M/DBL6000P (back)
  • Recalled iWALK Power Bank Models DBL6000M/DBL6000P (serial number on the back)
Name of Product:
iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 29, 2025
Units:

About 27,500

Consumer Contact

U2O Global Co. Ltd. toll-free at 888-279-0111 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at service@iwalk.net, or online at https://www.iwalk.net/recall.html or www.iwalk.net and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks. “iWALK” is printed on the front of each power bank, and the model numbers and serial numbers are printed on the back. The pocket-sized power banks are compatible with various devices and were sold in a variety of colors.  All recalled models include a circular LED display screen on the front to reflect the remaining power of the power bank.  Models DBL6000M and DBL6000P include a circular phone holder ring above the LED display screen.  The following model numbers and serial numbers are included in this recall.

Model NumberSerial Numbers
MXB008GK2309880, GK2309899, GK2310154, GK2310155, GK2310157, GK2310160, GK2310346, GK2311108, GK2311109, GK2311110, GK2311315, GK2311396
DBL6000M / DBL6000PGK2309901, GK2309902, GK2309903, GK2310005, GK2310006, GK2310163, GK2310165, GK2311388, GK2312035, GK2312036, GK2312282, GK2312461, GK2312462, GK2312737, GK2312770, GK2401164, GK2401564, GK2403407, GK23081458, GK23081460, GK23081462

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact U2O Global for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the recalled power bank, showing the model number and the serial number, with “Recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker to U2O Global by email at service@iwalk.net. Consumers should dispose of the recalled power banks in accordance with local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the lithium-ion battery catching fire, resulting in 10 burn injuries.

Sold At:
Online at iWalkMall.com, Amazon.com and other e-commerce websites from July 2021 through March 2024 for between $20 and $57.
Manufacturer(s):
U2O Global Co. Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-304

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

