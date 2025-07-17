iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Tomauri

Description:

This recall involves the iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, 5000 mAh portable charger. Only model number IST-09991/W05 power banks are included in the recall. The iStore logo is engraved on the front side of the power bank, and the model number is printed on the back, as shown in the photos above. Some units may also have the word “iStore” printed above the model number. The power banks are compatible with various mobile devices, and measure 3 inches by 2 inches by 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces. The product was sold with a USB-C to USB-C cable that measures about 12 inches long.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.