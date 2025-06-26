iHerb Recalls Bottles and Blister Packs of California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

Description:

This recall involves three types of California Gold Nutrition dietary supplements: Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin.

The California Gold Nutrition Daily Prenatal Multivitamin bottles are white with a white lid and a gold border label. The bottle contains 60 fish gelatin softgel dietary supplements.

The California Gold Nutrition Women’s Multivitamin and Women’s 50+ Multivitamin both have dark purple packaging with a gold border label. Both products contain 60 capsules in foil within the packaging. The following batch numbers and expiration dates for the products are printed on the back of the package near the bottom of package/sleeve.