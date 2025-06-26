iHerb Recalls Bottles and Blister Packs of California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The iron-containing dietary supplement packages violate the federal standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottles and blister packs are not child-resistant, posing a risk of deadly poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 60,000
iHerb toll-free at 888-430-4770 at any time, email at ProductRecall@iherb.com, or online at https://www.iherb.com/help/contact or at https://information.iherb.com/hc/en-us/articles/37894456653972-iHerb-Recalls-California-Gold-Nutrition-Iron-Supplements-Due-to-Risk-of-Child-Poisoning for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three types of California Gold Nutrition dietary supplements: Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin.
The California Gold Nutrition Daily Prenatal Multivitamin bottles are white with a white lid and a gold border label. The bottle contains 60 fish gelatin softgel dietary supplements.
The California Gold Nutrition Women’s Multivitamin and Women’s 50+ Multivitamin both have dark purple packaging with a gold border label. Both products contain 60 capsules in foil within the packaging. The following batch numbers and expiration dates for the products are printed on the back of the package near the bottom of package/sleeve.
|Products
|Batch Codes
|Expiration Dates
|Daily Prenatal Multi
|2307050A, 2404096A, 2411100A
|08/2025, 05/2026, 11/2026
|Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin
|V0532, V0533
|11/2026, 07/2026
|Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin
|V0534, V0536
|07/2026, 11/2026
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled supplement bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact iHerb for a refund and information on how to safely discard the packaging and product. To receive a refund, consumers should email ProductRecall@iherb.com with the subject line: “Iron Supplement Refund” and provide the following information:
- Name
- Product(s) name & quantity ordered
- Evidence of destruction: initial and date each product package and include a photo with your initials and the date visible
- Optional: Provide the order number associated with the purchase(s), which can be found by logging into consumer’s account and viewing the “Order History”.
iHerb is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
