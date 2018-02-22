Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly

Description:

Yamaha is expanding the following recalls to include more units and a more comprehensive repair:

This recall expansion now includes model year 2016 Yamaha Drive Gas/Electric, model years 2017-2024 Drive 2 Gas/Electric, model years 2016-2018 Adventurer, and model years 2019-2024 UMAX golf car vehicles. The recalled golf cars were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall expansion. The model name is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are located in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.