Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly

The accelerator pedal spring can fail to return to idle when a consumer stops pressing the accelerator pedal, posing a crash hazard.
About 352,000 (Yamaha previously recalled 11,000 golf cars on July 6, 2023; 5,000 on February 17, 2022; 145,000 on October 3, 2018 and 161,000 on February 22, 2018.)
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Yamaha is expanding the following recalls to include more units and a more comprehensive repair:
This recall expansion now includes model year 2016 Yamaha Drive Gas/Electric, model years 2017-2024 Drive 2 Gas/Electric, model years 2016-2018 Adventurer, and model years 2019-2024 UMAX golf car vehicles. The recalled golf cars were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall expansion. The model name is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are located in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.
|Model Year
|Model Name
|Serial Number Prefix
|From
|To
|2016
|DRIVE PTV (EFI)
|JC0
|0700101
|0706598
|DRIVE PTV (48V - DC MOTOR)
|JC1
|0700107
|0703500
|DRIVE FLEET (EFI)
|JC2
|0300101
|0312000
|DRIVE FLEET (48V - AC MOTOR)
|JC3
|0000101
|0004700
|ADVENTURER TWO (48V - AC MOTOR)
|JW3
|0100129
|0200105
|ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)
|JW6
|0800101
|0900149
|ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)
|JW7
|0700101
|0800199
|DRIVE FLEET (CARB)
|JW8
|0600101
|0614300
|DRIVE FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)
|JW9
|0600101
|0618100
|2017
|Drive2 Fleet (Carb)
|J0A
|0000101
|0010100
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0000101
|0016900
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0000101
|0011400
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0000101
|0101480
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0000101
|0002900
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0000101
|0001999
|ADVENTURER TWO (48V - AC MOTOR)
|JW3
|0200102
|0200222
|ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)
|JW6
|0900103
|0900400
|ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)
|JW7
|0800101
|0800750
|2018
|Drive2 Fleet (Carb)
|J0A
|0100101
|0110400
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0100101
|0119200
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0100101
|0111700
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0100113
|0110600
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0002030
|0102600
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0100101
|0102700
|ADVENTURER TWO (48V - AC MOTOR)
|JW3
|0300101
|0300225
|ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)
|JW6
|0910101
|0910500
|ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)
|JW7
|0900101
|0900773
|2019
|Drive2 Fleet (Carb)
|J0A
|0200101
|0203195
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0200101
|0219500
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0200101
|0210208
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0200101
|0209500
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0200134
|0202300
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0000101
|0001110
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0000101
|0001610
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0000101
|0000550
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0200101
|0202569
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0000101
|0211640
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0000101
|0000350
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0000101
|0000350
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0000101
|0000150
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0000101
|0000350
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0000101
|0000180
|2020
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0300101
|0401812
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0300101
|0305750
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0300104
|0307300
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0300101
|0302800
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0100101
|0100570
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0100101
|0101100
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0100101
|0100540
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0300101
|0301048
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0100101
|0108500
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0100101
|0100110
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0100101
|0100130
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0100101
|0100170
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0100101
|0100610
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0100101
|0100160
|2021
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0400101
|0419500
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0302688
|0411600
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0400101
|0402800
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0200101
|0200460
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0200141
|0200750
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0200147
|0200420
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0400101
|0414900
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0200101
|0214100
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0200102
|0200141
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0200102
|0200161
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0200102
|0200131
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0200102
|0200481
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0200102
|0200121
|Drive2 Powertech AC
|J0S
|0000101
|0002200
|Concierge 4
|J2D
|0000101
|0000898
|2022
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0500101
|0522400
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0500108
|0514500
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0500101
|0502134
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0300101
|0300640
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0300101
|0301100
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0300101
|0300630
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0500101
|0508700
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0300101
|0313300
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0300101
|0300210
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0300101
|0300280
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0300101
|0300110
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0300101
|0300580
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0300101
|0300170
|Drive2 Powertech AC
|J0S
|0100101
|0101100
|Concierge 4
|J2D
|0000141
|0000877
|Drive2 Powertech AC Li
|J5A
|0000101
|0001800
|Drive2 AC Li
|J5B
|0000101
|0000600
|Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|J5C
|0000101
|0001400
|2023
|Drive 2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0600108
|0610794
|Drive 2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0600129
|0607464
|Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0600426
|0600987
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0600426
|0600987
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0400118
|0400641
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0400102
|0400398
|Drive 2 AC
|J0J
|0600434
|0607512
|Drive 2 EFI
|J0K
|0307486
|0406528
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0400110
|0400127
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0400251
|0400251
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0400193
|0400400
|Drive 2 Powertech AC
|J0S
|0200189
|0200189
|Concierge 4
|J2D
|0000162
|0000900
|GATOR GS GAS
|J3G
|0000114
|0000250
|GATOR GS ELECTRIC
|J3H
|0000126
|0000225
|Drive 2 Powertech AC Li
|J5A
|0100412
|0102015
|Drive 2 AC Li
|J5B
|0100398
|0102396
|Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|J5C
|0100118
|0101671
|2024
|Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|J0B
|0700204
|0711501
|Drive 2 QuieTech
|J0D
|0700102
|0700898
|Drive 2 QuieTech PTV
|J0E
|0700158
|0700158
|Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0G
|0500136
|0500136
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0J
|0701462
|0705438
|Drive 2 AC
|J0K
|0500439
|0510891
|Drive 2 EFI
|J0P
|0500129
|0500129
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J3G
|0100278
|0100278
|GATOR GS GAS
|J3H
|0100103
|0100103
|GATOR GS ELECTRIC
|J5B
|0200398
|0202095
|Drive 2 AC Li
|J0B
|0700204
|0711501
Yamaha is expanding the repair to include a free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles (even if they have already had their golf car vehicles repaired as part of prior recalls) and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free replacement of the accelerator pedal spring assembly. Consumers who received a repair from a prior recall are being contacted directly by Yamaha with additional information about how to schedule the installation of a replacement accelerator pedal spring assembly. Yamaha dealers are prepared to conduct mobile service and/or provide unit transportation if necessary. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
Yamaha has received at least 2,200 reports of incidents involving accelerator pedal return spring failures. No injuries have been reported.
