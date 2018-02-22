 Skip to main content

Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly

  • Recalled Adventurer Two
  • Recalled Concierge 4
  • Recalled Drive2 Fleet
  • Recalled UMAX Rally 2 + 2
  • Recalled UMAX Two
Name of Product:
Yamaha Golf Car Vehicles
Hazard:

The accelerator pedal spring can fail to return to idle when a consumer stops pressing the accelerator pedal, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 352,000 (Yamaha previously recalled 11,000 golf cars on July 6, 2023; 5,000 on February 17, 2022; 145,000 on October 3, 2018 and 161,000 on February 22, 2018.)

Consumer Contact

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

Yamaha is expanding the following recalls to include more units and a more comprehensive repair:

This recall expansion now includes model year 2016 Yamaha Drive Gas/Electric, model years 2017-2024 Drive 2 Gas/Electric, model years 2016-2018 Adventurer, and model years 2019-2024 UMAX golf car vehicles. The recalled golf cars were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall expansion. The model name is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are located in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.

Model Year Model NameSerial Number Prefix FromTo
2016DRIVE PTV (EFI)JC0 07001010706598
DRIVE PTV (48V - DC MOTOR)JC107001070703500
DRIVE FLEET (EFI)JC203001010312000
DRIVE FLEET (48V - AC MOTOR)JC300001010004700
ADVENTURER TWO (48V - AC MOTOR)JW301001290200105
ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)JW608001010900149
ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)JW707001010800199
DRIVE FLEET (CARB)JW806001010614300
DRIVE FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)JW906001010618100
2017Drive2 Fleet (Carb)J0A00001010010100
Drive2 QuieTechJ0B00001010016900
DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)J0C 00001010011400
Drive2 QuieTech PTVJ0D 00001010101480
Drive2 Powertech AC PTVJ0E00001010002900
Drive2 ACJ0J00001010001999
ADVENTURER TWO (48V - AC MOTOR)JW3 02001020200222
ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)JW609001030900400
ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)JW708001010800750
2018Drive2 Fleet (Carb)J0A 01001010110400
Drive2 QuieTechJ0B01001010119200
DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)J0C 01001010111700
Drive2 QuieTech PTVJ0D 01001130110600
Drive2 Powertech AC PTVJ0E00020300102600
Drive2 ACJ0J01001010102700
ADVENTURER TWO (48V - AC MOTOR)JW3 03001010300225
ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)JW609101010910500
ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)JW709001010900773
2019Drive2 Fleet (Carb)J0A02001010203195
Drive2 QuieTechJ0B02001010219500
DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)J0C 02001010210208
Drive2 QuieTech PTVJ0D02001010209500
Drive2 Powertech AC PTVJ0E 02001340202300
UMAX One EFIJ0F 00001010001110
UMAX Two EFIJ0G 00001010001610
UMAX TWO ACJ0H00001010000550
Drive2 ACJ0J02001010202569
Drive2 EFIJ0K 00001010211640
UMAX One Rally EFIJ0L00001010000350
UMAX Two Rally EFIJ0M00001010000350
UMAX Two Rally ACJ0N00001010000150
UMAX Rally 2+2 ACJ0P 00001010000350
UMAX Two Rally 2+2 ACJ0R00001010000180
2020Drive2 QuieTechJ0B03001010401812
DRIVE² FLEET (48V - DC MOTOR)J0C 03001010305750
Drive2 QuieTech PTVJ0D 03001040307300
Drive2 Powertech AC PTVJ0E03001010302800
UMAX One EFIJ0F 01001010100570
UMAX Two EFIJ0G 01001010101100
UMAX TWO ACJ0H01001010100540
Drive2 ACJ0J03001010301048
Drive2 EFIJ0K 01001010108500
UMAX One Rally EFIJ0L01001010100110
UMAX Two Rally EFIJ0M01001010100130
UMAX Two Rally ACJ0N01001010100170
UMAX Rally 2+2 ACJ0P 01001010100610
UMAX Two Rally 2+2 ACJ0R01001010100160
2021Drive2 QuieTechJ0B04001010419500
Drive2 QuieTech PTVJ0D03026880411600
Drive2 Powertech AC PTVJ0E04001010402800
UMAX One EFIJ0F 02001010200460
UMAX Two EFIJ0G 02001410200750
UMAX TWO ACJ0H02001470200420
Drive2 ACJ0J04001010414900
Drive2 EFIJ0K 02001010214100
UMAX One Rally EFIJ0L02001020200141
UMAX Two Rally EFIJ0M02001020200161
UMAX Two Rally ACJ0N02001020200131
UMAX Rally 2+2 ACJ0P 02001020200481
UMAX Two Rally 2+2 ACJ0R02001020200121
Drive2 Powertech ACJ0S00001010002200
Concierge 4J2D00001010000898
2022Drive2 QuieTechJ0B05001010522400
Drive2 QuieTech PTVJ0D05001080514500
Drive2 Powertech AC PTVJ0E05001010502134
UMAX One EFIJ0F 03001010300640
UMAX Two EFIJ0G 03001010301100
UMAX TWO ACJ0H03001010300630
Drive2 ACJ0J05001010508700
Drive2 EFIJ0K 03001010313300
UMAX One Rally EFIJ0L03001010300210
UMAX Two Rally EFIJ0M03001010300280
UMAX Two Rally ACJ0N03001010300110
UMAX Rally 2+2 ACJ0P 03001010300580
UMAX Two Rally 2+2 ACJ0R03001010300170
Drive2 Powertech ACJ0S01001010101100
Concierge 4J2D00001410000877
Drive2 Powertech AC LiJ5A00001010001800
Drive2 AC LiJ5B00001010000600
Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTVJ5C00001010001400
2023Drive 2 QuieTech J0B06001080610794
Drive 2 QuieTech PTV J0D06001290607464
Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 06004260600987
UMAX One EFI J0F06004260600987
UMAX Two EFI J0G04001180400641
UMAX TWO ACJ0H04001020400398
Drive 2 AC J0J06004340607512
Drive 2 EFI J0K03074860406528
UMAX One Rally EFI J0L04001100400127
UMAX Two Rally EFI J0M04002510400251
UMAX Rally 2+2 ACJ0P04001930400400
Drive 2 Powertech ACJ0S02001890200189
Concierge 4J2D00001620000900
GATOR GS GASJ3G00001140000250
GATOR GS ELECTRICJ3H00001260000225
Drive 2 Powertech AC LiJ5A01004120102015
Drive 2 AC LiJ5B01003980102396
Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV J5C01001180101671
2024Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV J0B07002040711501
Drive 2 QuieTech J0D07001020700898
Drive 2 QuieTech PTV J0E 07001580700158
Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV J0G05001360500136
UMAX Two EFI J0J07014620705438
Drive 2 AC J0K05004390510891
Drive 2 EFI J0P05001290500129
UMAX Rally 2+2 ACJ3G01002780100278
GATOR GS GASJ3H01001030100103
GATOR GS ELECTRICJ5B02003980202095
Drive 2 AC LiJ0B07002040711501
Remedy:

Yamaha is expanding the repair to include a free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles (even if they have already had their golf car vehicles repaired as part of prior recalls) and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free replacement of the accelerator pedal spring assembly. Consumers who received a repair from a prior recall are being contacted directly by Yamaha with additional information about how to schedule the installation of a replacement accelerator pedal spring assembly. Yamaha dealers are prepared to conduct mobile service and/or provide unit transportation if necessary. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Yamaha has received at least 2,200 reports of incidents involving accelerator pedal return spring failures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Yamaha dealers nationwide from July 2015 through December 2024 for between $5,970 and $13,220.
Manufacturer(s):
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, California
Manufactured In:
United States and Japan
Recall number:
25-321
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

