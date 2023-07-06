Yamaha Golf Car Company Recalls Model Year 2023 Golf Cars, Personal Transportation Vehicles And Umax Due to Crash and Injury Hazards and Risk of Death (Recall Alert)

The accelerator spring can become dislodged, allowing the accelerator pedal not to return to the resting position, posing crash and injury or death hazards.
About 11,000 (In addition, about 2,200 were sold in Canada)
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://yamahagolfcar.com/ or https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recall-alerts and click on CPSC Recall Alerts tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2023 Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The model name is located on the left and right side of the vehicle and the serial number can be found on the frame under the operator’s seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, PTV and Umax and contact Yamaha for a free inspection and repair. Yamaha is contacting known purchasers directly.
None reported
