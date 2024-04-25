Multi-Purpose Kids’ Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com; Imported by Chau River Sports Outdoors

The helmets do not comply with the dynamic strength of retention system, impact attenuation and certification requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 200
Chau River Sports Outdoors via email at lexi_kuyou@163.com or send an onsite message by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu at Chau River Sports Outdoors store page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves kids’ bike helmets in size small, fitting a head circumference of about 18-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets were sold in pink or blue with a sea world print and in orange or blue with a dinosaur print. All helmets have black padding, black straps and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model KY-E008 is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Chau River Sports Outdoors for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, and send photos of the helmet with the straps cut through the onsite messaging system by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu.com at Chau River Sports Outdoors store page as proof of destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet.
None reported
Chau River Sports Outdoors, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.