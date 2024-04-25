 Skip to main content

Multi-Purpose Kids’ Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com; Imported by Chau River Sports Outdoors

  • Recalled kid’s bike helmet – blue with a dinosaur print
  • Recalled kid’s bike helmet – orange with a dinosaur print
  • Recalled kid’s bike helmet – blue with a sea world print
  • Recalled kid’s bike helmet – pink with a sea world print
Name of Product:
Kid’s Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The helmets do not comply with the dynamic strength of retention system, impact attenuation and certification requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Chau River Sports Outdoors via email at lexi_kuyou@163.com or send an onsite message by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu at Chau River Sports Outdoors store page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves kids’ bike helmets in size small, fitting a head circumference of about 18-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches. The helmets were sold in pink or blue with a sea world print and in orange or blue with a dinosaur print. All helmets have black padding, black straps and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model KY-E008 is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Chau River Sports Outdoors for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, and send photos of the helmet with the straps cut through the onsite messaging system by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu.com at Chau River Sports Outdoors store page as proof of destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Temu.com from June 2023 through January 2024 for between $16 and $40.
Importer(s):

Chau River Sports Outdoors, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-211

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

