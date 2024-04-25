Crosman Recalls Icon Air Rifles Due to Injury Hazard

An uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard.
About 2,500
Crosman at 800-724-7486 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.crosman.com/iconrecall or www.crosman.com click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information, or email iconrecall@crosman.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crosman Icon .177 and .22 Caliber Air Rifles. The rifles are PCP-Powered Bolt-Actioned air rifles with model numbers CPI77S and CPI22S. Model numbers are on the left-hand side of the rifle. The name of the model is on the right-hand side of the rifle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air rifles and contact Crosman to receive a refund in the form of a Crosman store credit or a refund check after returning the air rifle. Crosman will mail a box with instructions and prepaid postage to each consumer who registers at www.crosman.com/iconrecall. Crosman is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received one report of an unintended discharge. No injuries have been reported.
Crosman Corp., of Bloomfield, New York
