Crosman Recalls Icon Air Rifles Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Crosman Icon .177 Caliber Air Rifle (CPI77S)
  • Recalled Crosman Icon .22 Caliber Air Rifle (CPI22S)
  • Recalled Crosman Model Number location on air rifle
  • The name of the model “icon” on the right-hand side of the rifle
Name of Product:
Crosman Icon Air Rifles
Hazard:

An uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:

About 2,500

Consumer Contact

Crosman at 800-724-7486 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.crosman.com/iconrecall or www.crosman.com click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information, or email iconrecall@crosman.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crosman Icon .177 and .22 Caliber Air Rifles. The rifles are PCP-Powered Bolt-Actioned air rifles with model numbers CPI77S and CPI22S. Model numbers are on the left-hand side of the rifle. The name of the model is on the right-hand side of the rifle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air rifles and contact Crosman to receive a refund in the form of a Crosman store credit or a refund check after returning the air rifle. Crosman will mail a box with instructions and prepaid postage to each consumer who registers at www.crosman.com/iconrecall. Crosman is contacting all known purchasers. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an unintended discharge. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Do It Best Hardware, True Value, Service star and Sportsman’s Guide stores nationwide, or online at www.Crosman.com, www.pyramydair.com and www.Amazon.com from March 2022 through March 2024 for about $310.
Importer(s):

Crosman Corp., of Bloomfield, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-212
Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

