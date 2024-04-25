JAKKS Pacific Recalls Children’s Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Car Toys Due to Crash Hazard

Description:

This Recall involves certain battery-operated Mario Kart™ 24V Ride-on Racers with specific date codes only. The vehicles are red, white and blue in color with the letter “M” in the center of a white circle on the front of the vehicle. The vehicles have an 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code, in the format of XXXXVEO1, located on the bottom of the blue panel on the vehicle’s underside. The only vehicles subject to this recall have the following date codes: 1752VE01, 1782VE01, 1952VE01, 2242VE01, 2352VE01, 2852VE01, 0583VE01. Vehicles currently being sold are not involved in this recall.