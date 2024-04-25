 Skip to main content

JAKKS Pacific Recalls Children’s Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Car Toys Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer Cars
  • Recalled Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer Cars (date code location)
Name of Product:
Mario Kart™ 24V Ride-On Racer Cars
Hazard:

If the acceleration pedal on the battery-operated ride-on toy becomes clogged with debris, it can stick after the user’s foot is removed from the pedal, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:

About 17,500

Consumer Contact

JAKKS Pacific toll-free at 855-602-5464 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.jakks.com, click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page, then click on "Mario Kart™ 24V Ride-On Racer Pedal Product Recall To Repair” or Jakks.com/recall-information/mario-kart-24v-ride-on-racer-pedal-recall-to-repair/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This Recall involves certain battery-operated Mario Kart™ 24V Ride-on Racers with specific date codes only. The vehicles are red, white and blue in color with the letter “M” in the center of a white circle on the front of the vehicle. The vehicles have an 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code, in the format of XXXXVEO1, located on the bottom of the blue panel on the vehicle’s underside. The only vehicles subject to this recall have the following date codes: 1752VE01, 1782VE01, 1952VE01, 2242VE01, 2352VE01, 2852VE01, 0583VE01. Vehicles currently being sold are not involved in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the 24V Ride-On cars and contact JAKKS Pacific to receive a free repair kit. The repair kit includes a free replacement pedal with installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 65 reports of incidents of debris-clogged pedals sticking, of which 15 of the vehicles crashed into permanent structures with one minor injury, a chafed hand.

Sold At:
Online and in stores at Target, Walmart, Entertainment Earth, and Nebraska Furniture Mart and online at Amazon.com, Macy’s and Game Stop from October 2022 through January 2024 for about $400.
Importer(s):

JAKKS Pacific Inc., of Santa Monica, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-210

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

