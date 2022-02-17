Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Risk of Injury or Death (Recall Alert)

The recalled vehicles can have brake failure, posing a crash hazard that could result in injury or death to the user or bystander.
About 5,000
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at https://yamahagolfcar.com/ and click on the CPSC Recall Alerts tab or https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recall-alerts for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the following Yamaha model-year 2021and 2022 Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The model name is printed on the left and right side of the vehicle and the serial number is on the frame under the operator’s seat.
|
Year
|
Model Name
|
Description
|
Serial Number
|
Prefix
|
From
|
To
|
2021
|
DR2E21 AC-L
|
Drive² AC
Fleet Solid Axle
|
J0J
|
411775
|
414900
|
DR2A21 EFI-L
|
Drive² EFI
Fleet Solid Axle
|
J0K
|
211501
|
214100
|
DR2E21 PTV R
|
Drive² AC
PTV Solid Axle
|
J2D
|
000201
|
000400
|
2022
|
DR2E22 AC-L
|
Drive² AC
Fleet, Solid Axle
|
J0J
|
500101
|
500759
|
DR2A22 EFI-L
|
Drive² EFI
Fleet, Solid axle
|
J0K
|
300101
|
300900
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yamaha vehicles and contact a Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
