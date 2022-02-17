 Skip to main content

Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Risk of Injury or Death (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Yamaha Drive2-Fleet golf car
  • Recalled Yamaha Drive2-personal transportation vehicle
Name of Product:
Yamaha Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV)
Hazard:

The recalled vehicles can have brake failure, posing a crash hazard that could result in injury or death to the user or bystander.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 17, 2022
Units:

About 5,000

Consumer Contact

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at https://yamahagolfcar.com/ and click on the CPSC Recall Alerts tab or https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recall-alerts  for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the following Yamaha model-year 2021and 2022 Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The model name is printed on the left and right side of the vehicle and the serial number is on the frame under the operator’s seat.

Year

Model Name

Description

Serial Number

Prefix

From

To
 

2021

DR2E21 AC-L

Drive² AC

Fleet Solid Axle

J0J

411775

414900

DR2A21 EFI-L

Drive² EFI

Fleet Solid Axle

J0K

211501

214100

DR2E21 PTV R

Drive² AC

PTV Solid Axle

J2D

000201

000400

2022

DR2E22 AC-L

Drive² AC

Fleet, Solid Axle

J0J

500101

500759

DR2A22 EFI-L

Drive² EFI

Fleet, Solid axle

J0K

300101

300900
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yamaha vehicles and contact a Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from April 2020 through August 2021 for between $6,000 and $9,500.
Manufactured In:
Japan
Distributor(s):
Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia
Recall number:
22-726
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

