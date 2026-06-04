Crenlux Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Eicong

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing deadly entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.
About 200
Eicong by email at Crenlux_recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crenlux-branded pool drain covers. The white plastic pool drain covers measure about eight inches in diameter and weigh about 12.7 ounces. “Crenlux” is printed on the product’s packaging.
Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers immediately and contact Eicong for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the cover by writing in permanent maker “Recalled” on it and to send a photo of the destroyed cover to Crenlux_recall@outlook.com.
None reported
Guangzhou Yikang Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., dba Eicong, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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