Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by Gudook Outdoor Sports

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 520
Gudook Outdoor Sports by email at lexi_kuyou@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gudook-branded bicycle helmets, model KY-055. The helmets were sold in blue with white and in size medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21.3 to 22.4 inches. The helmets have red padding, black straps, a black and red buckle and a black fit-adjusting knob at the back. Only helmets with batch number 202503 and manufacture date of March 2025 are included in this recall. “Gudook” is printed on the side of the helmet. The model, batch number and manufacture date, in MM/YYYY format, are printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Gudook Outdoor Sports for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and email a photo of the destroyed helmet, showing with the helmet’s batch number, to lexi_kuyou@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Dongguanshizhouhedianzishangwuyouxiangongsi (Dongguan Zhouhe E-commerce Co., Ltd.) dba Gudook Outdoor Sports, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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