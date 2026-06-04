Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Broqixin

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers immediately and contact Broqixin for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the drain cover from the pool, write in permanent maker “Recalled” on the removed cover, and send a photo of the marked cover to broqixinrecall@outlook.com.

Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.