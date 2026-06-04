Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Broqixin

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing deadly entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.
About 370
Broqixin by email at broqixinrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Broqixin-branded pool drain covers. The white plastic pool drain covers measure about 7.36 inches in diameter and weigh about 3.84 ounces and come with two screws. “Model 11064W” is printed on the product’s packaging.
Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers immediately and contact Broqixin for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the drain cover from the pool, write in permanent maker “Recalled” on the removed cover, and send a photo of the marked cover to broqixinrecall@outlook.com.
Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.
None reported
Weifangdingshengxindianzikejiyouxiangongsi (Weifang Dingshengxin Electric Technology Co., Ltd.), dba Broqixin, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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