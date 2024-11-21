Todson Recalls Nerf Barrage Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The recalled helmets do not comply with the retention system requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 6,500
Todson at 800-278-2565 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and ask to speak with customer service, email at NerfHelmetRecall@Todson.com, or online at www.Todson.com/NerfHelmetRecall or www.Todson.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Nerf Barrage Youth bike helmets. The helmets have a blue/orange exterior, black straps, an orange buckle, and are size medium (M). NERF is printed in white lettering on the sides of the helmet. Model 6011 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The lot number (LOT#) and reference number (REF#) can be found on the same label on the inside of the helmet. Only helmets with LOT# BC01BJ01-200623 and REF# 5382-BL and LOT# BC01BJ01-111521 and REF# 4970-BL are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Nerf Barrage helmets immediately and contact Todson Inc. for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, then take a photo, and send the photo to the recalling firm by email at NerfHelmetRecall@Todson.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. Todson is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Todson Inc., of Foxboro, Massachusetts
