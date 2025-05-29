 Skip to main content

The Step2 Company Recalls My First Snowman Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Step2 My First Snowman
  • Recalled My First Snowman’s top hat
  • Affected date codes on bottom of hat
Name of Product:
My First Snowman Toys
Hazard:

The top hat on the recalled snowman can break into small pieces, posing a risk of serious injury or death to small children from choking.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 29, 2025
Units:

About 30,800 (In addition, 692 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

The Step2 Company toll-free at 800-347-8372 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, step2-company@step2.net, or online at https://www.step2.com/pages/step2-my-first-snowman or www.step2.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves My First Snowman toy, which is sold with a removable plastic top. The toy snowman was sold with additional removable facial features and mittens. The snowman’s hat is black and red with a gray snowflake. The snowman is about 17 inches high and is white, with purple mittens, blue ears, one blue eye, one green eye, an orange nose and red and orange buttons on the front. The Step2 logo is on the front of the snowman. The top hat is battery powered. Only snowman toys manufactured in December 2023 and April 2024 are included in this recall. The date code appears on the bottom of the hat near the battery compartment. The date code is listed in a dial format, showing month and year of production.    

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled snowman immediately, take off the toy snowman’s hat and keep it away from children. Contact The Step2 Company for instructions on how to dispose of the top hat and receive a free replacement. The Step2 Company is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 47 reports of the brim of the top hat breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Step2.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from March 2024 through December 2024 for about $40.
Importer(s):

The Step2 Company LLC, of Streetsboro, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-308

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

