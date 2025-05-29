The Step2 Company Recalls My First Snowman Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

Description:

This recall involves My First Snowman toy, which is sold with a removable plastic top. The toy snowman was sold with additional removable facial features and mittens. The snowman’s hat is black and red with a gray snowflake. The snowman is about 17 inches high and is white, with purple mittens, blue ears, one blue eye, one green eye, an orange nose and red and orange buttons on the front. The Step2 logo is on the front of the snowman. The top hat is battery powered. Only snowman toys manufactured in December 2023 and April 2024 are included in this recall. The date code appears on the bottom of the hat near the battery compartment. The date code is listed in a dial format, showing month and year of production.