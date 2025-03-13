 Skip to main content

Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by HabiLife Direct

  • Recalled HabiLife safety gate - white
  • Recalled HabiLife safety gate - gray
  • Recalled HabiLife safety gate - black
  • “Retractable Safety Gate” and “Model number: SG021” are printed on a white label located on the inside of the gate’s frame.
  • Label location
Name of Product:
Retractable Safety Gates
Hazard:

The recalled gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 880

Consumer Contact

HabiLife Direct collect at 771-232-2236 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at service@hblife.fans.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves retractable safety mesh gates, marketed as baby or dog gates, with model number SG021. They were sold in white, gray and black. The multi-use gates measure about 34 inches high with an adjustable width up to about 55 inches and have an aluminum frame. “Retractable Safety Gate” and the model number are printed on a white label located on the inside of the frame on the side of the gates’ handles.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact HabiLife Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the gates by cutting the mesh and disposing of the gates. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed gates to service@hblife.fans. HabiLife Direct and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from September 2024 through January 2025 for between $35 and $45.
Retailer:

Yiwushihengchuansanyeyouxiangongsi, dba HabiLife Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-178

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

