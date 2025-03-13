Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by HabiLife Direct

The recalled gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment hazard.
About 880
HabiLife Direct collect at 771-232-2236 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at service@hblife.fans.
Recall Details
This recall involves retractable safety mesh gates, marketed as baby or dog gates, with model number SG021. They were sold in white, gray and black. The multi-use gates measure about 34 inches high with an adjustable width up to about 55 inches and have an aluminum frame. “Retractable Safety Gate” and the model number are printed on a white label located on the inside of the frame on the side of the gates’ handles.
Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact HabiLife Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the gates by cutting the mesh and disposing of the gates. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed gates to service@hblife.fans. HabiLife Direct and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Yiwushihengchuansanyeyouxiangongsi, dba HabiLife Direct, of China
