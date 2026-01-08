 Skip to main content

NFSVLB Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by NFSVLB

  • Recalled NFSVLB Baby Bath Seat - blue
  • Label on the side of the recalled baby bath seat
Name of Product:
NFSVLB Baby Bath Seats (blue)
Hazard:

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, and have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's torso can become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning and entrapment. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 1,430 

 

Consumer Contact

NFSVLB by email at amzmaihuayd@163.com. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NFSVLB-branded Baby Bath Seats. They are blue and white and have detachable arms that serve as a restraint. There are four suction cups on the seat’s bottom. “Model No.: ZY2025” is printed on a label located on the side of the bath seat. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact NFSVLB to request a full refund. Consumers should write “Recalled” on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker, disassemble the bath seat by removing the back rest and arm restraints, discard the screws, cut the four suction cups on the bottom and send a photo of the disassembled recalled bath seat to NFSVLB at amzmaihuayd@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, NFSVLB will provide the consumer with a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through October 2025 for between $25 and $40.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Maihua Trading Co., Ltd., dba NFSVLB, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-171

