 Skip to main content

Joyful Journeys Recalls Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products

  • Recalled Joyful Journeys Baby Lounger in blue zoo animals
  • Recalled Joyful Journeys Baby Lounger in green minky
  • Recalled Joyful Journeys Baby Lounger in white minky
  • Recalled Joyful Journeys Baby Lounger in green avocado
  • Recalled Joyful Journeys Baby Lounger – Bag Mode
  • Recalled Joyful Journeys Baby Lounger Styles
  • “Joyful Journeys” can be found on a tag stitched on the outside of the lounger cover
Name of Product:
Joyful Journeys Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury to infants.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 9,300  

Consumer Contact

Joyful Journeys at email: joyfuljourneysrecalls@myjoyfuljourneys.com or online at https://myjoyfuljourneys.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Joyful Journeys baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. The recalled baby loungers zip up into a bag with a strap at the top. The recalled baby loungers were sold in the following styles: green avocado, blue dinosaur, blue lambs, blue zoo animals, green minky, neutral elephants, pink zoo animals, and white minky. “Joyful Journeys” can be found on a tag stitched on the outside of the lounger cover and on a label stitched directly onto the back of the lounger. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Joyful Journeys for a full refund. Consumers should remove the foam and pads from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam, and pad in half. Consumers should email photos of the destroyed pieces to joyfuljourneysrecalls@myjoyfuljourneys.com to obtain a full refund.    

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. 

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and Walmart.com from December 2023 through October 2025 for between $40 and $60.
Retailer:

Sarnia Sales LLC, dba Joyful Journeys, of Issaquah, Washington 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-181

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Greatale Self-Feeding Pillow
Greatale Recalls Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation

The recalled self-feeding pillows hold the bottle at an unsafe angle while keeping it fixed in place so the infant cannot pull away. This can lead to aspiration of milk or formula, posing a risk of suffocation.

Recalled KEAWIS Crib Mattress
Yixing Trading Recalls KEAWIS Crib Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses

The aftermarket mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, as the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards or non-full-sized cribs, which could create gaps posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can face a risk of suffocation in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.

Recalled BBWOO Baby Lounger in Gray Dinosaur
BBWOO Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by LSY Direct

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.

Recalled NFSVLB Baby Bath Seat - blue
NFSVLB Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by NFSVLB

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, and have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's torso can become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning and entrapment. 

Recalled SARO Braided Crib Bumpers in gray, mint and salmon
The Kalencom Corporation Recalls SARO Braided Crib Bumpers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban

The recalled padded crib bumpers violate the federal ban on crib bumpers because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to suffocation. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Recalled BabyBond retractable safety gate - black
Infant Innovations Recalls BabyBond Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, becoming entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product