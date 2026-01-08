The Kalencom Corporation Recalls SARO Braided Crib Bumpers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers immediately and request a full refund in one of the following ways:

For SARO Braided Crib Bumpers purchased in store at MacroBaby in Orlando, Florida, consumers should return the item to the store for a refund.

For SARO Braided Crib Bumpers purchased online, consumers should email info@kalencom.com with the subject line “Crib Bumper Recall – Refund Request” and include name and phone number, along with a photo showing the crib bumper cut in half as proof of destruction.