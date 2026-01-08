The Kalencom Corporation Recalls SARO Braided Crib Bumpers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban

The recalled padded crib bumpers violate the federal ban on crib bumpers because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death, due to suffocation. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
About 55
The Kalencom Corporation toll-free at 800-344-6699 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.kalencombaby.com/recall, or www.kalencombaby.com and click on the recall tab for more information.
This recall involves SARO Braided Crib Bumpers, Model 1374. The crib bumpers were sold in salmon, gray and mint colors. “Ref. 1374” is printed on a tag sewn into the crib bumpers and on a tag attached to the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers immediately and request a full refund in one of the following ways:
For SARO Braided Crib Bumpers purchased in store at MacroBaby in Orlando, Florida, consumers should return the item to the store for a refund.
For SARO Braided Crib Bumpers purchased online, consumers should email info@kalencom.com with the subject line “Crib Bumper Recall – Refund Request” and include name and phone number, along with a photo showing the crib bumper cut in half as proof of destruction.
None reported
The Kalencom Corporation, of New Orleans, Louisiana
