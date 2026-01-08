Infant Innovations Recalls BabyBond Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, becoming entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
About 280
Infant Innovations at 844-406-3569 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at elsie@BabyBond-global.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves BabyBond-branded retractable safety gates. The recalled safety gates were sold in black, gray and white and have a metal frame. They measure about 33 inches high with an adjustable width up to 55 inches. “Retractable Safety Gate” and model number “SH20.006DB” are printed on a white label stitched to the mesh fabric on the side of the gate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gates and contact Infant Innovations at elsie@BabyBond-global.com for instructions to return the gates to any Target store for a full refund.
Infant Innovations, dba BabyBond, of Sheridan, Wyoming
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
