Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

  • Recalled Pet Zone Laser Pointer and LED Ball Pet Toys
  • “Item #:15712EAM” appears on the back of the recalled pet toys
  • “Danger” and “Accession No. 2430278-000” is printed on a silver label located on the laser pointer tube
Name of Product:
Pet Zone Laser Pointer & LED Ball Pet Toys
Hazard:

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries as required by Reese’s Law because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. Swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 07, 2025
Units:

About 15,400

Consumer Contact

Petmate toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://recallrtr.com/pettoys or https://petmate.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pet Zone-branded Laser Pointer & LED Ball pet toys, sold with six preinstalled button cell batteries. The laser pointer is white with blue paw prints and measures about 2.9 inches long. “Danger” and “Accession No. 2430278-000” is printed on a silver label located on the laser pointer tube. The motion-activated LED ball is clear and measures about 1.6 inches in diameter. The “PET ZONE” logo and “LASER POINTER & LED BALL” are printed on the front of the product packaging and “Item #:15712EAM” on the back. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pet toys and contact Petmate for a full refund. 

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. If disposing of or recycling button cell or coin batteries, do so in a manner that follows local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Menards stores nationwide and online from September 2024 through March 2025 for about $4.
Importer(s):

Doskocil Manufacturing Company Inc., dba Petmate, of Arlington, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-421

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

