Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries as required by Reese’s Law because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. Swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 15,400
Petmate toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://recallrtr.com/pettoys or https://petmate.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Pet Zone-branded Laser Pointer & LED Ball pet toys, sold with six preinstalled button cell batteries. The laser pointer is white with blue paw prints and measures about 2.9 inches long. “Danger” and “Accession No. 2430278-000” is printed on a silver label located on the laser pointer tube. The motion-activated LED ball is clear and measures about 1.6 inches in diameter. The “PET ZONE” logo and “LASER POINTER & LED BALL” are printed on the front of the product packaging and “Item #:15712EAM” on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pet toys and contact Petmate for a full refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. If disposing of or recycling button cell or coin batteries, do so in a manner that follows local hazardous waste procedures.
Doskocil Manufacturing Company Inc., dba Petmate, of Arlington, Texas
