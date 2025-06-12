More than One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

The lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 1,158,000
Anker toll-free at 800-988-7973 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@anker.com, or online at https://support.anker.com/s/emailcontactus. A Live Chat function is also available at https://support.anker.com/s/contact-us, or go to https://www.anker.com/product-recalls or www.anker.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks with model number A1263. The brand name “Anker” is engraved on the front of the product. The model number “A1263” and serial number “SN” are printed on the bottom. Only model number A1263 power banks sold in the U.S. with qualifying serial numbers are included in the recall. Consumers should check their serial number at https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to determine whether their power bank is included in the recall.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank. Visit https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to register for the recall. To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. A purchase receipt will be requested but will not be required to participate in the recall. Consumers will also be required to confirm disposal of the power bank in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving a replacement.
Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions. This includes two reports of minor burn injuries not requiring medical attention and 11 reports of property damage totaling over $60,700.
- Contact a media specialist.