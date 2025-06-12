More than One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

Description:

This recall involves Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks with model number A1263. The brand name “Anker” is engraved on the front of the product. The model number “A1263” and serial number “SN” are printed on the bottom. Only model number A1263 power banks sold in the U.S. with qualifying serial numbers are included in the recall. Consumers should check their serial number at https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to determine whether their power bank is included in the recall.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.