MaxKare Electric Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Manufactured by Yumo and Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com

The recalled blankets can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 8,560
Yumo toll-free at 866-620-0026 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, online at https://www.marnur.net/pages/important-recall-information or www.marnur.net and click on "Important Recall Information" for more information.
This recall involves MaxKare Electric Blankets with six heating levels and a nine-hour auto-off function. They were sold in three sizes: 62 inches by 84 inches (twin), 72 inches by 84 inches (full), and 84 inches by 90 inches (queen). The recall only includes model numbers HB18A-7284-1, HB18A-8490-2 and HB18A-6284-1. The brand name, MaxKare, and the model numbers are on the tag attached to the blanket. The blankets come in brown and gray and are machine washable.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact Yumo for instructions on how to properly dispose of the blankets. Consumers will be asked to upload a photo of the blanket to yumoofficial@126.com and confirm disposal in order to get a full refund.
Yumo has received 34 reports of overheating, including three reports of burn injuries and two reports that the blankets caught on fire.
