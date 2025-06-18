 Skip to main content

MaxKare Electric Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Manufactured by Yumo and Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com

Name of Product:
MaxKare Electric Blankets
Hazard:

The recalled blankets can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2025
Units:

About 8,560

Consumer Contact

Yumo toll-free at 866-620-0026 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, online at https://www.marnur.net/pages/important-recall-information or www.marnur.net and click on "Important Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MaxKare Electric Blankets with six heating levels and a nine-hour auto-off function. They were sold in three sizes: 62 inches by 84 inches (twin), 72 inches by 84 inches (full), and 84 inches by 90 inches (queen). The recall only includes model numbers HB18A-7284-1, HB18A-8490-2 and HB18A-6284-1. The brand name, MaxKare, and the model numbers are on the tag attached to the blanket. The blankets come in brown and gray and are machine washable.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact Yumo for instructions on how to properly dispose of the blankets. Consumers will be asked to upload a photo of the blanket to yumoofficial@126.com and confirm disposal in order to get a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Yumo has received 34 reports of overheating, including three reports of burn injuries and two reports that the blankets caught on fire.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.walmart.com from June 2021 to November 2024 for between $27 and $80.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Yumo Commerce and Trade Corporation, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-351

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

