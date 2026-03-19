Tainoki Fine Furniture Recalls Office Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Fall Hazard

The recalled chairs’ base can bend, posing a fall hazard.
About 2,200
Tainoki Fine Furniture toll-free at 888-698-2466 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at hello@tainoki.com, or online at https://www.tainoki.com/recall or https://www.tainoki.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves height-adjustable, swivel office chairs designed for desk use. The chairs feature an upholstered padded seat, backrest headrest, and two padded armrests supported by chrome-finished metal bars. The following model names, model numbers, and colors are included in this recall: Noah Office Chair, model number M7016O in Cream, Jiffy, French Roast, and Black; the Owen Office Chair, model number M7004O in Cream, Black, Merlin, Jiffy and Wade; the Warren Office Chair, model number M7074O in Taupe and Justin's. The model numbers can be found on the label on the underside of the chair seat. The chairs sit on a five-star chrome metal base with five black rolling casters.
Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and visit https://www.tainoki.com/recall for instructions on how to participate in the recall. Consumers will be asked to submit photos of the recalled chairs, the model number and proof of destruction for a full refund.
None reported
Tainoki Fine Furniture, of Brea, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.