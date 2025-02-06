LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.
About 500,000
LG at 800-399-3265 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall and enter your information to request a free warning sticker, instructions on where to place the sticker, and how to use the Control Lock or Lock Out feature on their range.
Recall Details
This recall involves LG Slide-In Ranges, and Freestanding Ranges with front-mounted knobs. The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number is located on the ranges inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven. The ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea.
|Model Number
|Serial No. (From)
|Serial No. (To)
|LDE4411ST
|607KMXXXXXXX
|807KMXXXXXXX
|LDE4413ST
|506KMXXXXXXX
|408KMXXXXXXX
|LDE4413BD
|606KMXXXXXXX
|901KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4611ST
|607KMXXXXXXX
|206KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4611BD
|704KMXXXXXXX
|704KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4613ST
|510KMXXXXXXX
|106KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4613BD
|604KMXXXXXXX
|106KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6337D
|102KMXXXXXXX
|304KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6337F
|102KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6331F
|201MMXXXXXXX
|312MMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6331F
|310KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333F
|107MMXXXXXXX
|311MMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333F
|308KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333D
|107MMXXXXXXX
|312MMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333D
|309KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6335D
|102KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6335F
|102KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LTE4815BM
|802KMXXXXXXX
|001KMXXXXXXX
|LTE4815BD
|802KMXXXXXXX
|207KMXXXXXXX
|LTE4815ST
|801KMXXXXXXX
|205KMXXXXXXX
|LRE4215ST
|601KMXXXXXXX
|903KMXXXXXXX
|LTEL7337F
|206KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center.
Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.
View the LG instructional video regarding Control Lock/Lock Out feature at https://vimeo.com/1037322282.
Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.
CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.
LG Electronics USA Inc., of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
