LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.

View the LG instructional video regarding Control Lock/Lock Out feature at https://vimeo.com/1037322282.

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.