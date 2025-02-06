 Skip to main content

LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Slide-In and Freestanding Electric Ranges
Hazard:

Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 500,000

Consumer Contact

LG at 800-399-3265 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall and enter your information to request a free warning sticker, instructions on where to place the sticker, and how to use the Control Lock or Lock Out feature on their range.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LG Slide-In Ranges, and Freestanding Ranges with front-mounted knobs. The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number is located on the ranges inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven. The ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea.

Model NumberSerial No. (From)Serial No. (To)
LDE4411ST 607KMXXXXXXX 807KMXXXXXXX 
LDE4413ST 506KMXXXXXXX 408KMXXXXXXX 
LDE4413BD 606KMXXXXXXX 901KMXXXXXXX 
LSE4611ST607KMXXXXXXX206KMXXXXXXX
LSE4611BD704KMXXXXXXX704KMXXXXXXX
LSE4613ST 510KMXXXXXXX 106KMXXXXXXX 
LSE4613BD 604KMXXXXXXX 106KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6337D 102KMXXXXXXX 304KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6337F 102KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6331F 201MMXXXXXXX 312MMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6331F310KMXXXXXXX312KMXXXXXXX
LSEL6333F 107MMXXXXXXX 311MMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6333F308KMXXXXXXX312KMXXXXXXX
LSEL6333D 107MMXXXXXXX 312MMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6333D309KMXXXXXXX312KMXXXXXXX
LSEL6335D 102KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6335F 102KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX 
LTE4815BM 802KMXXXXXXX 001KMXXXXXXX 
LTE4815BD 802KMXXXXXXX 207KMXXXXXXX 
LTE4815ST 801KMXXXXXXX 205KMXXXXXXX 
LRE4215ST 601KMXXXXXXX 903KMXXXXXXX 
LTEL7337F206KMXXXXXXX312KMXXXXXXX

For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use. 

View the LG instructional video regarding Control Lock/Lock Out feature at https://vimeo.com/1037322282

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.

Sold At:
Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide and online at LG.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650.
Manufacturer(s):
LG Electronics Inc., of Korea
Importer(s):

LG Electronics USA Inc., of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Mexico and Korea
Recall number:
25-126

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled LG Range Model LDE4411
