Fisher-Price Recalls Tissue Box Toy Sold with SnugaPuppy Activity Centers Due to Choking Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tissue box toy, remove it from the activity center, keep it away from children and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement toy for the activity center. Consumers will be asked to mark the tissue box toy permanently with the word “Recall” and the unique identifier, mark “X” on the sensory cloth tissues, and upload a photo of the marked toy at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Upon receipt of the replacement confirmation email, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash. For specific instructions on how to mark the box and upload the photo, consumers should go to https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Fisher-Price is contacting all known purchasers directly.