Fisher-Price Recalls Tissue Box Toy Sold with SnugaPuppy Activity Centers Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Tissue Box Toy in SnugaPuppy Activity Center
  • Recalled Tissue Box Toy
Name of Product:
Tissue Box Toy sold with Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Centers
Hazard:

The detachable tissue box toy can come apart, exposing the small support brackets, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 10, 2025
Units:

About 15,300 (In addition, about 2,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or www.service.mattel.com by clicking on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” located at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the tissue box toy sold with the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Centers. The activity center’s model number (HLV78) is located on the underside of the table, near the Fisher-Price logo. The tissue box toy is white with red decorations and has “tissues” made of a sensory cloth with a black and white wiggly striped pattern on one side, and a yellow/green with raised spots pattern on the other.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tissue box toy, remove it from the activity center, keep it away from children and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement toy for the activity center. Consumers will be asked to mark the tissue box toy permanently with the word “Recall” and the unique identifier, mark “X” on the sensory cloth tissues, and upload a photo of the marked toy at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Upon receipt of the replacement confirmation email, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash. For specific instructions on how to mark the box and upload the photo, consumers should go to https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Fisher-Price is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fisher-Price has received one report of the tissue box toy coming apart and an infant placing the small support bracket in their mouth. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other websites from November 2022 through February 2025 for about $130.
Distributor(s):
Fisher-Price Inc., of East Aurora, New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-216
