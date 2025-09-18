EnHomee Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold by EnHomee Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers fail to meet the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.
About 11,200
EnHomee toll free at 833-668-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at enhomeestore@gmail.com, or online at https://enhomee.store/recall.html or at https://enhomee.store/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves EnHomee Fabric 13-Drawer Dressers. The Fabric 13-Drawer Dressers are 55.12" W x 35.45" H x 11.02" D and come in rustic brown, white, black, and pink.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to a wall and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Contact EnHomee for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the disposed dresser to enhomeestore@gmail.com.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.