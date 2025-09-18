 Skip to main content

EnHomee Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold by EnHomee Direct

  • Recalled EnHomee 13-drawer dresser (front)
  • Recalled EnHomee 13-drawer dresser (back)
  • Recalled EnHomee 13-drawer dresser (side)
Name of Product:
EnHomee 13-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers fail to meet the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 18, 2025
Units:

About 11,200

Consumer Contact

EnHomee toll free at 833-668-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at enhomeestore@gmail.com, or online at https://enhomee.store/recall.html or at https://enhomee.store/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves EnHomee Fabric 13-Drawer Dressers. The Fabric 13-Drawer Dressers are 55.12" W x 35.45" H x 11.02" D and come in rustic brown, white, black, and pink.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to a wall and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Contact EnHomee for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the disposed dresser to enhomeestore@gmail.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Shein, TikTok, Shopify, and Temu from September 2023 through March 2025 (Rustic brown units) for between $75 and $120. The affected white, black, and pink units were sold from September 2023 through May 2024.
Manufacturer(s):
Changzhou Jiaxuan Intelligent Furniture Co. Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-474

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

