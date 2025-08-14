 Skip to main content

ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G520
  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G505B
  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank Model 2G512B
Name of Product:
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 24,000 (In addition, about 9,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Waymeet toll-free at 888-990-0280 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@esrtech.com, or online at https://www.esrtech.com/pages/recall or www.esrtech.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves ESR HaloLock wireless power banks with model numbers 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B. “ESR" is printed on the back and the model number is printed on the right side of the pocket-size power banks. They were sold in dark blue, light blue, gray, white and black. All recalled models have five circular LED display lights on one side.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Waymeet for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send to support@esrtech.com their order number (not required) and a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number with the word “Recalled” written on it in permanent marker. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state hazardous waste disposal regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the lithium-ion battery catching fire and exploding, resulting in property damage of about $20,000. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com, Homedepot.com and Esrtech.com from September 2023 through July 2025 for between $32 and $40.
Distributor(s):
Waymeet Limited, of Hong Kong
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-437
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G520
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled LED module
Viewrail Recalls Electronic LED Modules used with Floating Stairs and Rails Due to Fire Hazard

The LED module can overheat, causing it to melt, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Altafit af28 Smartwatch
Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Recalled Pet Zone Laser Pointer and LED Ball Pet Toys
Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries as required by Reese’s Law because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. Swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (packaging)
iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Tomauri

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite while charging, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084; UPC # 193175488718)
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard

The wires in the power station’s AC outlet receptacles are reversed when the product is in Emergency Power Supply (“EPS”) mode, posing a shock hazard to consumers operating the power station.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product