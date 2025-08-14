ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Waymeet for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send to support@esrtech.com their order number (not required) and a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number with the word “Recalled” written on it in permanent marker. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state hazardous waste disposal regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.