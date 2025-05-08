 Skip to main content

Deuter Recalls Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Kid Comfort Carrier
  • Recalled Kid Comfort Pro Carrier
  • Recalled Kid Comfort Active Carrier
  • Recalled Kid Comfort Carrier with production labels
Name of Product:
Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers
Hazard:

The hinges on the foldable rear kickstand support leg can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 08, 2025
Units:

About 5,080

Consumer Contact

deuter toll-free at 877-384-9252 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@deuterusa.com, or online at https://www.deuter.com/us-en/service/kid-comfort-recall or https://www.deuter.com/us-en/contact and click on “Kid Comfort Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro, and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers. The child carriers have a backpack style with a foldable frame with hinges. They were sold in maroon and green forest (model 3621221), blue midnight (model 3621321), and teal (model 3621121). “deuter” and the product name are printed on the back of the carrier. A production code is located on a tag inside the main storage pocket at the bottom of the carrier. Production codes ending in 0123, 1223 or 0423 are included in this recall. 

Product NameModel #ColorProduction Code Ends In
Kid Comfort3621221Maroon0123
Kid Comfort3621221Forest1223
Kid Comfort Pro3621321Midnight0123
Kid Comfort Active3621121Teal0423
Kid Comfort Active3621121Teal1223
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled child carriers and contact Deuter to receive a free replacement child carrier. Consumers should fill out the recall form at https://www.deuter.com/us-en/service/kid-comfort-recall, print a prepaid return shipping label, and return the product. Deuter is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of hinges cracking and breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
REI and Bass Pro and other stores in the United States, and online at deuter.com and Amazon.com and other websites from March 2023 through March 2025 for between $240 and $370.
Importer(s):

deuter USA, of Longmont, Colorado

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
25-256
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Kid Comfort Carrier
Deuter Recalls Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The hinges on the foldable rear kickstand support leg can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Xylolin peg dolls and pedestal toy set
Xylolin Peg Doll Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Babywants

The peg dolls’ spherical ends can block the child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

Recalled Dlesot Snap Hair Clips
Dlesot Snap Children’s Hair Clips Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by YFLGOTOO

The painted hair clips contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled COMEONROA infant swing
COMEONROA Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Inclined Sleeper Ban; Sold on Walmart.com by Eonroacoo

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the swings fail to meet mandatory warning requirements under the swing standard and are missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.

Recalled Babyjoy high chair activity center
Costway Recalls Babyjoy Convertible High Chair Activity Centers Due to Entrapment and Serious Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for High Chairs and Stationary Activity Centers

The recalled high chair activity centers violate the federal regulations for high chairs and stationary activity centers.  The high chair activity centers pose a deadly entrapment hazard because the leg openings in the seat of the stationary activity center are too wide and a child can become entrapped in it, which is a violation of the federal regulation for stationary activity centers. In addition, the tray can disengage and a child can fall, which is a violation of the federal regulation for high chairs, posing a serious injury hazard.

Recalled Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy Fishing Hook and Magnetic Pieces
Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by JinJiang Baimei

The recalled magnetic Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys, posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product