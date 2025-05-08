Deuter Recalls Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The hinges on the foldable rear kickstand support leg can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.
About 5,080
deuter toll-free at 877-384-9252 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@deuterusa.com, or online at https://www.deuter.com/us-en/service/kid-comfort-recall or https://www.deuter.com/us-en/contact and click on “Kid Comfort Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro, and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers. The child carriers have a backpack style with a foldable frame with hinges. They were sold in maroon and green forest (model 3621221), blue midnight (model 3621321), and teal (model 3621121). “deuter” and the product name are printed on the back of the carrier. A production code is located on a tag inside the main storage pocket at the bottom of the carrier. Production codes ending in 0123, 1223 or 0423 are included in this recall.
|Product Name
|Model #
|Color
|Production Code Ends In
|Kid Comfort
|3621221
|Maroon
|0123
|Kid Comfort
|3621221
|Forest
|1223
|Kid Comfort Pro
|3621321
|Midnight
|0123
|Kid Comfort Active
|3621121
|Teal
|0423
|Kid Comfort Active
|3621121
|Teal
|1223
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled child carriers and contact Deuter to receive a free replacement child carrier. Consumers should fill out the recall form at https://www.deuter.com/us-en/service/kid-comfort-recall, print a prepaid return shipping label, and return the product. Deuter is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 13 reports of hinges cracking and breaking. No injuries have been reported.
deuter USA, of Longmont, Colorado
