Crayan Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Crayan

Name of Product:
Crayan Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses fail to meet open flame flammability requirements in violation of federal safety standard for mattresses, posing a deadly fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2025
Units:

About 100,000

Consumer Contact

Crayan collect at 779-605-4458 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at crayan_service@hotmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10-inch and 12-inch Crayan Mattresses sold in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes. The single-sided mattresses have a white knit quilted top with the brand name “Crayan” printed on the gray side panel. They were sold compressed in a box. The fiber content, size and “WG/P Foundation” are on a white label sewn onto the mattress cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Crayan to receive a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to mark the mattress permanently with the word “Recalled” in large font across the white top panel and submit a photo of the marked mattress to crayan_service@hotmail.com to certify disposal prior to receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online on Amazon.com from July 2022 through June 2024 for between $100 and $220.
Retailer:

Foshanshi Liyue Jiaju Youxian Gongsi, dba Crayan Inc., of China

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
25-344

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

