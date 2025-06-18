Crayan Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Crayan

The recalled mattresses fail to meet open flame flammability requirements in violation of federal safety standard for mattresses, posing a deadly fire hazard.
About 100,000
Crayan collect at 779-605-4458 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at crayan_service@hotmail.com.
This recall involves 10-inch and 12-inch Crayan Mattresses sold in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes. The single-sided mattresses have a white knit quilted top with the brand name “Crayan” printed on the gray side panel. They were sold compressed in a box. The fiber content, size and “WG/P Foundation” are on a white label sewn onto the mattress cover.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Crayan to receive a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to mark the mattress permanently with the word “Recalled” in large font across the white top panel and submit a photo of the marked mattress to crayan_service@hotmail.com to certify disposal prior to receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Foshanshi Liyue Jiaju Youxian Gongsi, dba Crayan Inc., of China
