Chews Life Recalls Silicone Rosary and Decade Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

Part of the teethers’ safety snap clasp can detach, posing a choking hazard.
About 5,700
Chews Life toll-free at 888-742-2276 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sandy@chewslife.com, or online at https://chewslife.com/pages/clasp-recall or www.chewslife.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Chews Life Silicone Rosary teethers including models Assisi, Little Flower, God’s Grace, Cecilia, John the Baptist and Divine Mercy, and Chews Life Silicone Decades teethers including models Genesis, Maccabees, Ester, Wisdom, Divine Mercy, Psalm and Proverbs. The recalled teethers are made of multi-colored beads with a cross at the end. Each teether has a two-piece safety snap clasp.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled teethers and contact Chews Life to receive a free repair. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled teethers to Chews Life. Chews Life will mail consumers the repaired teethers at no charge.
The firm has received 92 reports of the safety snap clasp detaching. No injuries have been reported.
