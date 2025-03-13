 Skip to main content

Chews Life Recalls Silicone Rosary and Decade Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Rosary teethers
  • Recalled Decade teethers
  • Affected safety snap clasp
  • Replacement safety snap clasp on repaired teethers
Name of Product:
Silicone Rosary and Decade teethers
Hazard:

Part of the teethers’ safety snap clasp can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 5,700

Consumer Contact

Chews Life toll-free at 888-742-2276 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sandy@chewslife.com, or online at https://chewslife.com/pages/clasp-recall or www.chewslife.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Chews Life Silicone Rosary teethers including models Assisi, Little Flower, God’s Grace, Cecilia, John the Baptist and Divine Mercy, and Chews Life Silicone Decades teethers including models Genesis, Maccabees, Ester, Wisdom, Divine Mercy, Psalm and Proverbs. The recalled teethers are made of multi-colored beads with a cross at the end. Each teether has a two-piece safety snap clasp.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled teethers and contact Chews Life to receive a free repair. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled teethers to Chews Life. Chews Life will mail consumers the repaired teethers at no charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 92 reports of the safety snap clasp detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at chewslife.com from January 2024 through April 2024 for between $20 and $38.
Distributor(s):
Chews Life, of Grand Rapids, Michigan
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-180
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

