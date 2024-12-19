Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

Description:

This recall involves Charmast power banks, model W1056. They were sold in black, blue, green, mint, pink and white colors. The brand name “Charmast” is printed on the front and “Model: W1056” is printed on the back.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled power bank in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled power bank in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.