Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Charmast W1056 power banks (front view)
  • Recalled Charmast W1056 power bank in black (back view)
Name of Product:
Charmast power banks, model W1056
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 19, 2024
Units:

About 488,000

Consumer Contact

Charmast collect at 929-636-0293 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, by email at rcus@charmast.com, or online at https://www.charmast.com/pages/recall-info-page or www.charmast.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Charmast power banks, model W1056. They were sold in black, blue, green, mint, pink and white colors. The brand name “Charmast” is printed on the front and “Model: W1056” is printed on the back.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled power bank in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled power bank in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their model W1056 power bank, their names and dates of the photograph written in indelible (permanent) marker above the label, and the severed power cord. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

Charmast has received 44 reports of the recalled power banks expanding, igniting, melting, overheating or smoking, including four reports of consumers receiving burns or blisters.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from December 2018 through September 2024 for between $14 and $25.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Charmast Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-072

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

