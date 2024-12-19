Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 488,000
Charmast collect at 929-636-0293 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, by email at rcus@charmast.com, or online at https://www.charmast.com/pages/recall-info-page or www.charmast.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Charmast power banks, model W1056. They were sold in black, blue, green, mint, pink and white colors. The brand name “Charmast” is printed on the front and “Model: W1056” is printed on the back.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled power bank in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled power bank in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their model W1056 power bank, their names and dates of the photograph written in indelible (permanent) marker above the label, and the severed power cord. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.
Charmast has received 44 reports of the recalled power banks expanding, igniting, melting, overheating or smoking, including four reports of consumers receiving burns or blisters.
Shenzhen Charmast Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.