Casely Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product:
Casely Wireless Portable Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 17, 2025
Units:

About 429,200

Consumer Contact

Casely toll-free at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@getcasely.com, or online at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall or go to www.getcasely.com click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger with model number E33A. "Casely" is engraved on the front side of the plate on the right side, and model number E33A is printed on the back. The pocket-sized power pods are compatible with various devices. The pods were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The pods measure 3 x 2 x 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces. 

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks and contact Casely for a free replacement. To receive the free replacement, consumers should go to the firm’s website and fill out the online form and submit two photographs; one should be the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled” on it and the date written in permanent marker. The second photograph should have the model number on it which is located on the back of the power bank. Then upload the photos to the firm’s website at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall. Consumers should immediately dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Casely is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 51 consumer reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating, expanding or catching fire while they were charging their phones, resulting in six minor burn injuries.

Sold At:
Online at getcasely.com, Amazon.com and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.
Importer(s):

Casely Inc., of Brookyln, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-227
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

