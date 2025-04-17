Casely Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger with model number E33A. "Casely" is engraved on the front side of the plate on the right side, and model number E33A is printed on the back. The pocket-sized power pods are compatible with various devices. The pods were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The pods measure 3 x 2 x 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.