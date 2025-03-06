Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The metal contact in the switch mechanism of the Recon LT avalanche transceiver can corrode and cause the transceiver to malfunction. If this occurs, the device can turn off and make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche, which could result in serious injury or death.
About 1,660 (In addition, about 206 were sold in Canada). The transceivers were recalled in 2023 for a different hazard.
Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at 2025reconltrecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/product-recalls/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the top of the webpage or for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceivers. The transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen. They have a gray exterior and a blue top. The Black Diamond logo and model name “RECON LT” are on the front of the transceivers. The recalled transceivers were sold as standalone units and as part of Black Diamond Alpine Avy Safety Sets and Black Diamond Recon LT Avy Safety Sets.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche transceivers and contact Black Diamond for a full refund, a replacement transceiver, or a free repair. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers. Consumers should go to https://warranty.bdel.com/beaconRecall2025/StepOne to participate in the recall.
The repair involves replacing the original zinc coated steel insert with a corrosion resistant stainless-steel version.
The replacement option allows the consumer to exchange their BD Recon LT avalanche transceiver for a BD Guide BT or BD Recon X avalanche transceiver. Both the BD Guide BT and BD Recon X transceivers utilize a different switch design.
Consumers also have the option to return their device for a full refund (credit card reimbursement).
The firm has received six reports of the switch mechanism malfunctioning due to corrosion. No injuries have been reported.
Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah
