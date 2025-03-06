 Skip to main content

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

  • Recalled Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceiver (front)
  • Recalled Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceiver (back)
Name of Product:
BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers
Hazard:

The metal contact in the switch mechanism of the Recon LT avalanche transceiver can corrode and cause the transceiver to malfunction. If this occurs, the device can turn off and make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche, which could result in serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 1,660 (In addition, about 206 were sold in Canada). The transceivers were recalled in 2023 for a different hazard. 

Consumer Contact

Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at 2025reconltrecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/product-recalls/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the top of the webpage or for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceivers. The transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen. They have a gray exterior and a blue top. The Black Diamond logo and model name “RECON LT” are on the front of the transceivers. The recalled transceivers were sold as standalone units and as part of Black Diamond Alpine Avy Safety Sets and Black Diamond Recon LT Avy Safety Sets. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche transceivers and contact Black Diamond for a full refund, a replacement transceiver, or a free repair. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers. Consumers should go to https://warranty.bdel.com/beaconRecall2025/StepOne to participate in the recall. 

The repair involves replacing the original zinc coated steel insert with a corrosion resistant stainless-steel version. 

The replacement option allows the consumer to exchange their BD Recon LT avalanche transceiver for a BD Guide BT or BD Recon X avalanche transceiver. Both the BD Guide BT and BD Recon X transceivers utilize a different switch design. 

Consumers also have the option to return their device for a full refund (credit card reimbursement). 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the switch mechanism malfunctioning due to corrosion. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.backcountry.com and www.evo.com from May 2021 through February 2025 for between $350 and $500.
Importer(s):

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Austria and Bosnia
Recall number:
25-167
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceiver (front)
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The metal contact in the switch mechanism of the Recon LT avalanche transceiver can corrode and cause the transceiver to malfunction. If this occurs, the device can turn off and make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche, which could result in serious injury or death.

Recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers, models OSBSDD2 & OSBSDD
OdorStop Recalls Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers Due to Fire Hazard

The heat or ozone on-off switch can short circuit, resulting in arcing, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip
Fjorden iPhone Camera Grips Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on shop.fjorden.co by Fjorden Electra AS

The recalled camera grips violate the mandatory federal regulation for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because, when the product is dropped, the battery tray can separate from its compartment, making the lithium coin battery easily accessible by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Gray Digital Kitchen Scale
Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled MS725dvn Specialty Printer
Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

A metal part inside the printer can dislodge, posing a risk of fire.

Recalled Charmast W1056 power banks (front view)
Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product