Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche transceivers and contact Black Diamond for a full refund, a replacement transceiver, or a free repair. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers. Consumers should go to https://warranty.bdel.com/beaconRecall2025/StepOne to participate in the recall.

The repair involves replacing the original zinc coated steel insert with a corrosion resistant stainless-steel version.

The replacement option allows the consumer to exchange their BD Recon LT avalanche transceiver for a BD Guide BT or BD Recon X avalanche transceiver. Both the BD Guide BT and BD Recon X transceivers utilize a different switch design.

Consumers also have the option to return their device for a full refund (credit card reimbursement).