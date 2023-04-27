Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communication

The recalled transceivers can unexpectedly enter search mode due to interference from other beacons. If this occurs, the device could fail to transmit the position of survivors of an avalanche, resulting in delayed search and rescue operations, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.
About 1,550 (In addition, about 250 were sold in Canada)
Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9am to 4pm MT Monday through Friday, email at 2023reconLTrecall@bdel.com or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/recon-lt-recall/ or at www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceivers, Black Diamond Alpine Avy Safety Sets and Black Diamond Recon LT Avy Safety Sets. The recalled transceivers were sold as a standalone unit and as part of an avalanche safety set. The transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen. They have a gray exterior and a blue top. The Black Diamond logo and model name are on the front of the unit. The following three models have UPC codes located on the product’s box.
|Transceiver Name
|UPC Code
|BD RECON LT BEACON
|793661495475
|BD ALPINE AVY SAFETY SET
|793661512837
|BD RECON LT AVY SAFETY SET
|793661518532
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transceivers and perform a free repair which consists of a firmware update which is done by downloading the Pieps App for iOS or Android devices, connecting the transceiver via Bluetooth, and then following the on-screen prompts to receive a full refund. Consumers can also take the recalled transceivers to a Black Diamond store or ship the transceiver to the Black Diamond service center to have the firmware installed.
The firm has received seven reports of the transceiver mode changing while in use. No injuries have been reported.
Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah
