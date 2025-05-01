Baseus Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

Description:

This recall involves Baseus 65W 30000mAh portable chargers with model number BS-30KP365 and a serial number ending in the number 0 through 9 or the letter “D.” The recalled portable chargers were sold in black and white and have “65w” printed on the front. The bottom contains a printed label with the brand name “Baseus,” the model number “BS-30KP365,” and the serial number, beginning “SN.”

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.