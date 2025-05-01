Baseus Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable chargers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 55,380
Baseus toll-free at 888-568-7216 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email care@baseus.com, or online at https://www.baseus.com/pages/recall_select_BS-30KP365 or www.baseus.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Baseus 65W 30000mAh portable chargers with model number BS-30KP365 and a serial number ending in the number 0 through 9 or the letter “D.” The recalled portable chargers were sold in black and white and have “65w” printed on the front. The bottom contains a printed label with the brand name “Baseus,” the model number “BS-30KP365,” and the serial number, beginning “SN.”
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact Baseus to receive a free replacement charger. The replacement portable charger will have the same model number (BS 30KP365) and a different serial number ending in the letter “A.” Consumers will need to submit a photo of the recalled portable charger showing the model number and serial number to the firm’s recall registration page. Consumers without an order number will need to submit a photo of the portable charger with their name and date written on the portable charger in permanent marker. Visit https://www.baseus.com/pages/recall_select_BS-30KP365 to register and get instructions on how to receive a free replacement. To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to confirm disposal of the portable charger in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
Baseus has received 76 reports of incidents involving the portable chargers, including 72 reports of bulging and four reports of fire, including three reports of property damage.
Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co. Ltd., of China
