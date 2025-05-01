 Skip to main content

Baseus Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

  • Recalled Baseus portable charger in black
  • Recalled Baseus portable charger in white
  • Recalled Baseus portable charger with SN ending in the letter “D” (label on bottom)
  • Recalled Baseus portable charger with SN ending in Arabic numerals (label on bottom)
Name of Product:
Baseus 65W 30000mAh Portable Chargers (model number BS-30KP365)
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable chargers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 01, 2025
Units:

About 55,380

Consumer Contact

Baseus toll-free at 888-568-7216 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email care@baseus.com, or online at https://www.baseus.com/pages/recall_select_BS-30KP365 or www.baseus.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Baseus 65W 30000mAh portable chargers with model number BS-30KP365 and a serial number ending in the number 0 through 9 or the letter “D.” The recalled portable chargers were sold in black and white and have “65w” printed on the front. The bottom contains a printed label with the brand name “Baseus,” the model number “BS-30KP365,” and the serial number, beginning “SN.”

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact Baseus to receive a free replacement charger. The replacement portable charger will have the same model number (BS 30KP365) and a different serial number ending in the letter “A.” Consumers will need to submit a photo of the recalled portable charger showing the model number and serial number to the firm’s recall registration page. Consumers without an order number will need to submit a photo of the portable charger with their name and date written on the portable charger in permanent marker. Visit https://www.baseus.com/pages/recall_select_BS-30KP365 to register and get instructions on how to receive a free replacement. To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to confirm disposal of the portable charger in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

Baseus has received 76 reports of incidents involving the portable chargers, including 72 reports of bulging and four reports of fire, including three reports of property damage.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, Walmart.com and Baseus.com from April 2020 through April 2025 for between $39 and $90.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-248

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

