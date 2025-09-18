Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by 7111495 Canada

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Arizer Solo II portable vaporizers and contact 7111495 Canada for a free replacement. Customers whose serial number is confirmed as impacted will receive a free Solo II MAX replacement and wax to be used for disposal. The recalled unit must be disabled by inserting the provided wax into the charging port, then disposed of at a local hazardous waste or battery recycling facility in accordance with local regulations.



Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.