Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by 7111495 Canada

The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, produce smoke, and/or eject material, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 5,460 (in addition, about 2,820 were sold in Canada)
7111495 Canada toll-free at 888-291-0521 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@arizer.com or online at https://arizer.com/solo-ii-voluntary-recall-submission-form/ or www.arizer.ca and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Arizer Solo II, a portable electronic vaporizer device powered by an internal lithium-ion battery. The unit features a rigid anodized aluminum housing and is available in Carbon Black and Mystic Blue finishes. It includes a front-facing digital display for temperature and device settings, with a stainless steel heating chamber and removable glass components. Only vaporizers with a serial number starting with “M2” are included in this recall. The serial number is etched on the bottom of the device. UPC 628078800836 is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Arizer Solo II portable vaporizers and contact 7111495 Canada for a free replacement. Customers whose serial number is confirmed as impacted will receive a free Solo II MAX replacement and wax to be used for disposal. The recalled unit must be disabled by inserting the provided wax into the charging port, then disposed of at a local hazardous waste or battery recycling facility in accordance with local regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received nine reports of the battery overheating, producing smoke, or ejecting material. No injuries have been reported.
7111495 Canada Inc., dba Arizer Tech, of Waterloo, Ontario
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.