 Skip to main content

Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by 7111495 Canada

  • Recalled Arizer Solo II portable electronic vaporizer devices in Blue and Black
Name of Product:
Arizer Solo II portable electronic vaporizer devices
Hazard:

The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, produce smoke, and/or eject material, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 18, 2025
Units:

About 5,460 (in addition, about 2,820 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

7111495 Canada toll-free at 888-291-0521 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@arizer.com or online at https://arizer.com/solo-ii-voluntary-recall-submission-form/ or www.arizer.ca and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Arizer Solo II, a portable electronic vaporizer device powered by an internal lithium-ion battery. The unit features a rigid anodized aluminum housing and is available in Carbon Black and Mystic Blue finishes. It includes a front-facing digital display for temperature and device settings, with a stainless steel heating chamber and removable glass components. Only vaporizers with a serial number starting with “M2” are included in this recall. The serial number is etched on the bottom of the device. UPC 628078800836 is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Arizer Solo II portable vaporizers and contact 7111495 Canada for a free replacement. Customers whose serial number is confirmed as impacted will receive a free Solo II MAX replacement and wax to be used for disposal. The recalled unit must be disabled by inserting the provided wax into the charging port, then disposed of at a local hazardous waste or battery recycling facility in accordance with local regulations.
 
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the battery overheating, producing smoke, or ejecting material. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty, health and wellness, and adult novelty stores nationwide and on arizer.com from June 2024 through July 2025 for about $170.
Importer(s):

7111495 Canada Inc., dba Arizer Tech, of Waterloo, Ontario 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-470
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled Arizer Solo II portable electronic vaporizer devices in Blue and Black
Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by 7111495 Canada

The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, produce smoke, and/or eject material, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled IcyBreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fan in slate blue
IcyBreeze Cooling Recalls Portable Misting Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The misting fan can overheat while charging and ignite, posing a fire hazard. 

Recalled CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Charger with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries
CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violations of Standard for Coin Battery Products and Statute for Battery Packaging; Imported by CT New Energy Technology

The recalled battery charger violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the charger has lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the coin batteries provided with the battery charger are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G520
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled LED module
Viewrail Recalls Electronic LED Modules used with Floating Stairs and Rails Due to Fire Hazard

The LED module can overheat, causing it to melt, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Altafit af28 Smartwatch
Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product