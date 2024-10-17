Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

Description:

This recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1642, A1647 and A1652. The power bank can be used as a portable electronic charging device for smartphones, tablets, and laptops with a 12W (A1642), 15W(A1647), 20W(A1652) maximum output. Anker is engraved on the front and the model numbers A1642, A1647 and A1652 are located on the back of the power bank.



Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.