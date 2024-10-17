 Skip to main content

Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

Name of Product:
Anker Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 17, 2024
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact

Anker at 800-988-7973 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@anker.com, or online at https://support.anker.com/s/emailcontactus. A LiveChat function is also available at https://support.anker.com/s/contact-us, or go to https://www.anker.com/product-recalls or at www.anker.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1642, A1647 and A1652. The power bank can be used as a portable electronic charging device for smartphones, tablets, and laptops with a 12W (A1642), 15W(A1647), 20W(A1652) maximum output. Anker is engraved on the front and the model numbers A1642, A1647 and A1652 are located on the back of the power bank. 

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank. Visit https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to register for the recall. Consumers should dispose of the lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 28 reports of incidents of the batteries overheating, exploding, and the power bank catching on fire. Two injuries which included first and second degree burns to the consumer’s hands have been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy, Target, NEXT TRADING SAS, C2 Wireless and K Spider Inc. stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ebay.com, AAliExpress.com, and Walmart.com, from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $40 and $60.
Manufacturer(s):
Anker Innovations Limited, of Hong Kong, China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-011
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Anker Power Bank A1642
