ZLINE Expands Consumer Options in Recall of Gas Ranges; Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Remedy:

These ranges were recalled in January 2023, and consumers were offered a repair. ZLINE is expanding the remedies available to consumers to also include a replacement range or a refund. All consumers who have an affected range should immediately stop using the oven compartment, even if they have already had their range repaired as part of the prior recall. Consumers who have received a repair are being contacted directly by ZLINE with additional information and about the offer of an inspection, a replacement range or a refund. Consumers who have not yet scheduled a repair as part of the recall should contact ZLINE for information regarding available remedies. Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue.