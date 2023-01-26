 Skip to main content

ZLINE Expands Recall of Gas Ranges to Include 48-inch Gas Ranges Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Name of Product:
ZLINE 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch RG gas ranges
Hazard:

The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 26, 2023
Units:

About 30,000 (including the 28,000 ZLINE 30 and 36-inch gas ranges recalled in December 2022)

Consumer Contact

ZLINE toll-free at 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net or online at www.zlinekitchen.com/recalls or www.zlinekitchen.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges to include those with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48. ZLINE previously recalled gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 and RGB-36. The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish. The recalled ranges were sold in three sizes, 30 inches, 36 inches and 48 inches. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open. Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until their oven compartment is repaired. Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free in-home repair.

Consumers should review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

Sold At:
Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com. The gas ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $6,900.
Importer(s):

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, of Reno, Nev. 

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-107
