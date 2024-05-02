 Skip to main content

Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle
  • Recalled Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle with the cap off
Name of Product:
Youth Sipper Bottles
Hazard:

The silicone cover on the sipper can detach while in use, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 31,500

Consumer Contact

Igloo at 800-273-7024 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com, or online at www.igloocoolers.com/recalls or www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle. “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the stainless-steel bottle. The bottle’s lid has a silicone cover on the sipper. They were sold in various colors including: pink top and purple body; purple top and pink body; blue top and green body; and green top and blue body.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bottles away from children, stop using them, and contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle or refund. Consumers should destroy the silicone spout by removing the silicone spout and cutting it into two separate pieces down the center. Consumers should then take a photo of the spout in two separate pieces, then discard the two pieces in the trash. Consumers should submit a photo of the spout in two separate pieces to customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com to receive a refund in the form of a $15 online store credit, a $15 gift card to be mailed to consumers, or a replacement bottle. If consumers have the original purchase receipt, they can submit a photo of the receipt along with a photo of the destroyed bottle for a full refund in the form of the original method of payment. Consumers who purchased the recalled bottles at Rural King must contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle, or a refund in the form of a $15 credit to purchase another product at igloocoolers.com or the Igloo company store in Texas, or a $15 gift card. Customers who purchased at Academy Sports + Outdoors can also return the product directly to the store for a full refund in the form of the original method of payment, a $15 gift card, or store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm reported one incident of the silicon sleeve coming off. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rural King, and online at www.igloocoolers.com from April 2023 through March 2024 for between $13 and $17.
Importer(s):

Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-215
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers in packaging
Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled foam pattern rollers are intended for children and contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban in the rollers’ handles. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dresser (White)
Children’s Dressers Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by LFN Limited

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled Skims Body Pajama Set - Blue Plaid
Skims Body Recalls SKIMS Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Skims Body

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle
Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

The silicone cover on the sipper can detach while in use, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Blush
Crate & Barrel Recalls Hampshire Cribs Due to Fall Hazard

The mattress support pins can become loose and allow the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard to children.

Recalled Sant and Abel Children's Henley Two-Piece Pajama Sets (Sky Blue Stripe, Peony Stripe, Red Stripe, Navy Stripe, Wreath, Horse, Christmas, Candy Cane and Daisy)
Sant and Abel Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product