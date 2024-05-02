Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bottles away from children, stop using them, and contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle or refund. Consumers should destroy the silicone spout by removing the silicone spout and cutting it into two separate pieces down the center. Consumers should then take a photo of the spout in two separate pieces, then discard the two pieces in the trash. Consumers should submit a photo of the spout in two separate pieces to customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com to receive a refund in the form of a $15 online store credit, a $15 gift card to be mailed to consumers, or a replacement bottle. If consumers have the original purchase receipt, they can submit a photo of the receipt along with a photo of the destroyed bottle for a full refund in the form of the original method of payment. Consumers who purchased the recalled bottles at Rural King must contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle, or a refund in the form of a $15 credit to purchase another product at igloocoolers.com or the Igloo company store in Texas, or a $15 gift card. Customers who purchased at Academy Sports + Outdoors can also return the product directly to the store for a full refund in the form of the original method of payment, a $15 gift card, or store credit.