Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

The silicone cover on the sipper can detach while in use, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 31,500
This recall involves the Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle. “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the stainless-steel bottle. The bottle’s lid has a silicone cover on the sipper. They were sold in various colors including: pink top and purple body; purple top and pink body; blue top and green body; and green top and blue body.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bottles away from children, stop using them, and contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle or refund. Consumers should destroy the silicone spout by removing the silicone spout and cutting it into two separate pieces down the center. Consumers should then take a photo of the spout in two separate pieces, then discard the two pieces in the trash. Consumers should submit a photo of the spout in two separate pieces to customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com to receive a refund in the form of a $15 online store credit, a $15 gift card to be mailed to consumers, or a replacement bottle. If consumers have the original purchase receipt, they can submit a photo of the receipt along with a photo of the destroyed bottle for a full refund in the form of the original method of payment. Consumers who purchased the recalled bottles at Rural King must contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle, or a refund in the form of a $15 credit to purchase another product at igloocoolers.com or the Igloo company store in Texas, or a $15 gift card. Customers who purchased at Academy Sports + Outdoors can also return the product directly to the store for a full refund in the form of the original method of payment, a $15 gift card, or store credit.
The firm reported one incident of the silicon sleeve coming off. No injuries have been reported.
Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas
