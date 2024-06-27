REI Recalls Co-op Cycles REV Children’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The training wheel assembly knob can loosen and detach from the bicycle, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.
About 75,860
REI at 800-426-4840 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Saturday or Sunday, email or chat at rei.com/help, or online at https://www.rei.com/help?a=REI-Co-op-Cycles-REV-Bikes---id--He33EfUtSkKpMKyK7ZX27A or https://www.rei.com/help/product-safety-and-recalls.html and click on “Co-op Cycles REV 12-, 16-, or 20-inch Kid’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves REI Co-op Cycles REV 12-, 16-, or 20-inch kid’s bicycles (all model years 2022-2024). Serial numbers included in the recall begin with "ET22," "ET23," "01VX" or "07VX." The serial number is printed underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket or down tube.
|Brand
|Model
|SKU/Article #
|Color
|Co-op Cycles
|REV 12 Kids Bike
|190741
|BONDI (green)
|Co-op Cycles
|REV 12 Kids Bike
|190741
|PENCIL (yellow)
|Co-op Cycles
|REV 16 Kids Bike
|190742
|SURFS UP (blue)
|Co-op Cycles
|REV 16 Kids Bike
|190742
|CATCH UP (red)
|Co-op Cycles
|REV 16 Kids Bike
|190743
|FOUR LEAF (green)
|Co-op Cycles
|REV 20 Kids Bike
|190743
|PLUM BURST (purple)
If training wheels are being used, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle, and contact their local REI store to schedule a free repair that includes replacement training wheel attachments. If it is not possible to visit an REI store, contact REI for a free repair kit to be shipped. If the bicycle is being ridden without training wheels, customers can continue using the bicycle.
The firm has received four reports of the training wheels falling off. Injuries included reports of scrapes, bruising, and one involving broken arms.
