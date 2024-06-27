REI Recalls Co-op Cycles REV Children’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled sling carriers violate the safety requirements of the Safety Standard for Sling Carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby’s face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.