REI Recalls Co-op Cycles REV Children’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids Bike (color: Pencil)
  • Recalled Co-op Cycles REV 16 Kids Bike with training wheels (color: Catch Up)
  • Recalled Co-op Cycles REV 20 Kids Bike with training wheels (color: Plum Burst)
Name of Product:
Co-op Cycles REV 12-, 16-, or 20-inch Kid’s Bicycles with training wheels (all model years 2022-2024)
Hazard:

The training wheel assembly knob can loosen and detach from the bicycle, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 27, 2024
Units:

About 75,860

Consumer Contact

REI at 800-426-4840 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Saturday or Sunday, email or chat at rei.com/help, or online at https://www.rei.com/help?a=REI-Co-op-Cycles-REV-Bikes---id--He33EfUtSkKpMKyK7ZX27A or https://www.rei.com/help/product-safety-and-recalls.html and click on “Co-op Cycles REV 12-, 16-, or 20-inch Kid’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves REI Co-op Cycles REV 12-, 16-, or 20-inch kid’s bicycles (all model years 2022-2024). Serial numbers included in the recall begin with "ET22," "ET23," "01VX" or "07VX." The serial number is printed underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket or down tube.

BrandModelSKU/Article #Color
Co-op CyclesREV 12 Kids Bike190741BONDI (green)
Co-op CyclesREV 12 Kids Bike190741PENCIL (yellow)
Co-op CyclesREV 16 Kids Bike190742SURFS UP (blue)
Co-op CyclesREV 16 Kids Bike190742CATCH UP (red)
Co-op CyclesREV 16 Kids Bike190743FOUR LEAF (green)
Co-op CyclesREV 20 Kids Bike190743PLUM BURST (purple)
Remedy:

If training wheels are being used, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle, and contact their local REI store to schedule a free repair that includes replacement training wheel attachments. If it is not possible to visit an REI store, contact REI for a free repair kit to be shipped. If the bicycle is being ridden without training wheels, customers can continue using the bicycle.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the training wheels falling off. Injuries included reports of scrapes, bruising, and one involving broken arms.

Sold At:
REI stores nationwide and online at REI.com from March 2022 through May 2024 for between $200 and $300.
Manufacturer(s):
RECREATIONAL EQUIPMENT INC. (REI), of Sumner, Washington
Manufactured In:
China and Cambodia
Recall number:
24-283
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

