SWOMOG Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by SWOMOG

  • Recalled Black Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Blue Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Champagne Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Deep Green Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Green Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Lavender Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Marina Blue Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Matcha Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Misty Rose Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Navy Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Pink Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Red 1 Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Rose Red Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Sakura Pink Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled White Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Black Ribbed Modal Two-Piece Pajama Set
Name of Product:
SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajama sets violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 03, 2024
Units:

About 27,400

Consumer Contact

SWOMOG by email at swomogservice@163.com, or online at www.swomog.top/refund/.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin and ribbed modal fabrics. They were sold in sizes 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 years, and 14-15 years. The satin pajamas were sold in 15 colors, including black, blue, champagne, deep green, green, lavender, marina blue, matcha, misty rose, navy, pink, red 1, rose red, sakura pink, and white. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black. The satin pajama sets were sold in both a short-sleeve/shorts set, and a long-sleeve/pants set. The modal pajama set was only sold in short-sleeve/shorts set. The side-seam label states the place of manufacture “China”, the date of manufacture between May 2022 and October 2023 in the format “Apr.01.2023", and manufacturer name “ShenZhen Bai Si Te Clothing limited Company”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half, and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should email the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at swomogservice@163.com to receive a refund. SWOMOG is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from May 2022 through January 2024 for between $16 to $43.
Importer(s):

ShenZhen Bai Si Te Clothing Limited Company, dba SWOMOG, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-289

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

