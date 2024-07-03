SWOMOG Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by SWOMOG

The children’s pajama sets violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.
About 27,400
SWOMOG by email at swomogservice@163.com, or online at www.swomog.top/refund/.
Recall Details
This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin and ribbed modal fabrics. They were sold in sizes 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 years, and 14-15 years. The satin pajamas were sold in 15 colors, including black, blue, champagne, deep green, green, lavender, marina blue, matcha, misty rose, navy, pink, red 1, rose red, sakura pink, and white. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black. The satin pajama sets were sold in both a short-sleeve/shorts set, and a long-sleeve/pants set. The modal pajama set was only sold in short-sleeve/shorts set. The side-seam label states the place of manufacture “China”, the date of manufacture between May 2022 and October 2023 in the format “Apr.01.2023", and manufacturer name “ShenZhen Bai Si Te Clothing limited Company”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half, and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should email the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at swomogservice@163.com to receive a refund. SWOMOG is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
ShenZhen Bai Si Te Clothing Limited Company, dba SWOMOG, of China
