 Skip to main content

Thousandshores Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

  • Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools, model number HJL-001
Name of Product:
Theefun Kids Gardening Tools Sets
Hazard:

The brown handle strings contain levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Thousandshores via email at support@theefun.com, or online at https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A3G27BXXOHYJZ1 to contact customer service.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves toy Theefun Kids Gardening Tools sets with the model number HJL-001. The kids’ tools were sold in a pack of five different garden tools with wooden handles, and brown handle string on each handle. The tools measure about 27 inches in length.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take these recalled toy gardening tools sets away from young children, and contact Thousandshores to receive a full refund. Consumers should cut off the brown handle strings from the gardening tools and dispose of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Thousandshores and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from January 2024 through April 2024 for between about $27 and $29 for the bundle of five tools.
Manufacturer(s):
JiuDing Tools Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Thousandshores Inc., of Newark, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-274

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools, model number HJL-001
Thousandshores Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

The brown handle strings contain levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Joybuy Marketplace Express Sling Carrier with pink and white plaid inner fabric
Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Sling Carriers; Sold on Walmart.com through Joybuy Marketplace Express

The recalled sling carriers violate the safety requirements of the Safety Standard for Sling Carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby’s face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

Recalled Padded Crib Bumper in the Color of Teddy Bear
Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Henan Ouchang Trading and Xinxiang Junshun Trading on AliExpress and Recalled by AliExpress

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under federal law.

Recalled Light Pink Nightgown
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Zegoo Home

The children’s nightgowns violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Rose Pink Children’s Robe
Children’s Robes Recall Expansion Announced Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by SIORO; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Additional Units Added

The children’s robes violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Pinwheel
Cotton On USA Recalls Toy Pinwheels Due to Choking Hazard

The pinwheel’s fastener cap can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product