Thousandshores Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

The brown handle strings contain levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 500
Thousandshores via email at support@theefun.com, or online at https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A3G27BXXOHYJZ1 to contact customer service.
This recall involves toy Theefun Kids Gardening Tools sets with the model number HJL-001. The kids’ tools were sold in a pack of five different garden tools with wooden handles, and brown handle string on each handle. The tools measure about 27 inches in length.
Consumers should immediately take these recalled toy gardening tools sets away from young children, and contact Thousandshores to receive a full refund. Consumers should cut off the brown handle strings from the gardening tools and dispose of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Thousandshores and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Thousandshores Inc., of Newark, California
